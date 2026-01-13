Epos Now Defies UK Economic Slowdown with Creation of 150 New UK Roles and Major Investment in Norwich

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when much of the UK economy remains subdued and many technology businesses are using AI primarily to reduce costs and headcount, global fintech leader Epos Now has announced plans to create 150 new UK roles over the next six months, anchored at its Norwich headquarters, signalling a major vote of confidence in UK technology, talent and long-term fintech growth.The expansion will be based at Epos Now’s Norwich HQ, with significant investment across engineering, product, business development, customer operations and AI-led innovation roles. Epos Now is using AI to scale its teams, creating higher-value roles that combine technology, data and human expertise.The move further positions Norwich as a growing national technology hub, reinforcing its reputation as a centre for high-quality, future-facing digital jobs.While many UK businesses have slowed recruitment amid economic uncertainty, with recent ONREC research showing 31% of UK employers have reduced hiring due to rising employment costs, Epos Now is accelerating following continued growth in global merchant demand and increased adoption of its payments and embedded finance platform.“There’s a lot of noise around the UK economy right now. What we’re seeing instead is sustained demand for technology that helps businesses operate smarter, move faster and compete more effectively. AI is a key part of that, but not as a substitute for people. It’s a growth multiplier. That demand is driving our expansion, and we’re deliberately reinvesting that growth into our roots, strengthening our teams in Norwich and the UK.” - Richard Pell‑Nolan, Chief Operating Officer & Chief People Officer at Epos Now.Investing in the East of EnglandAnchored in Norwich, Epos Now’s hiring plans represent one of the most significant private-sector technology hiring initiatives across East Anglia in recent years, creating opportunities from early-career through to leadership roles. The company continues to work closely with local universities, training providers and the wider business community to strengthen long-term digital capability across the region.“This isn’t short-term hiring. We’re building careers and creating long-term opportunities for people to grow, develop and do meaningful work. While many organisations are looking to AI purely as a cost lever, we’re investing in people alongside technology to build teams that serve merchants globally while delivering real economic impact locally.” - Pell-Nolan added.About Epos Now: Founded in the UK, Epos Now now supports over 100,000 merchants worldwide, delivering integrated solutions across payments, point-of-sale, capital, and business management software. Serving a diverse range of businesses from independent retailers and hospitality operators to large enterprises, Epos Now’s customer-first approach drives innovation and ensures solutions are tailored to real-world business needs. Its continued UK expansion reflects confidence not only in its own growth trajectory, but in the UK’s ability to produce world-class fintech and AI talent.As the company scales its embedded finance and AI-driven platforms internationally, the UK, and Norwich in particular, remain central to its long-term strategy.Now HiringEpos Now is actively recruiting across a wide range of fintech, support, sales, engineering, business development and operational roles, with positions based in Norwich and across the UK.Interested candidates can explore current opportunities and apply here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.