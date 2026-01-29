Epos Now Celebrates Major Milestone: 250,000 Trees Planted Through Global Hospitality Partnership

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global fintech leader Epos Now and GiftTrees are proud to announce a major milestone in their long-standing partnership: the planting of 250,000 GiftTrees since their collaboration began. The partnership leverages Epos Now’s global reach to transform everyday dining into a powerful force for environmental and social good. By reaching the quarter-million-tree mark, the initiative has successfully sequestered significant carbon while simultaneously lifting farming communities out of poverty.A Quarter-Million Trees: A Legacy of ImpactEvery tree planted has contributed to a larger mission of restoring the planet and providing sustainable livelihoods. The impact of this quarter-million-tree milestone includes:Poverty Alleviation: Providing food, income, education, and medicine for farming families.Agroforestry Growth: Funding thousands of projects that restore biodiversity and soil health.Verified Transparency: Each tree is geo-tagged within live planting projects, allowing restaurants to track their "Branded Forest" in real-time.Business Integration: The "Free bolt-on" for Epos Now has allowed merchants to boost ESG credentials without financial friction.Rewarding SustainabilityA unique component of this partnership's success is the GiftTrees Token system. As restaurants contribute to this 250,000-tree legacy, they earn tokens that offset the costs of Epos Now service and support. This model proves that environmental responsibility can directly reward a business's bottom line."Reaching a quarter-million trees is a testament to what happens when technology meets a mission," says Joe Squire, Marketing Director at Epos Now. "This isn't just a number; it represents 250,000 steps toward a cooler planet and millions of lives changed for the better through our seamless partnership.”Looking AheadAs the partnership continues, Epos Now and GiftTrees remain committed to scaling this impact. Restaurant owners can join the movement via a free installation process, helping to reach the next quarter-million trees while aligning their businesses with the values of corporate responsibility and sustainability.Storm Postlethwaite, GiftTrees CEO, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate this milestone of 250,000 GiftTrees planted, a testament to the passion and generosity of the Epos Now restaurant network. On behalf of everyone at GiftTrees, I want to extend our deepest thanks to Epos Now and their partners for championing environmental stewardship and social impact in such a meaningful way.These trees are more than numbers; they are life, shade, food, and opportunity for families, schools, and ecosystems. Every tree planted helps restore degraded land, supports local livelihoods, and nurtures a more sustainable future. We are truly grateful for Epos Now’s support in making this positive change possible and for inspiring others in hospitality to be a force for good. Here’s to the next 250,000 trees!”About EposNowEpos Now is a global leader in cloud-based POS and payments, supporting over 100,000 merchants. They provide the digital infrastructure that enables businesses to thrive while integrating world-changing initiatives such as GiftTrees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.