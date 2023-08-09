IDC Partners with Aperian to Offer Inclusive Behaviors Inventory(SM) Certification for CDP® and CDE® Recertification
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)®, the global leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) certification, announces a new partnership with Aperian to offer Inclusive Behaviors Inventory(SM) (IBI) Certification as a recertification option for IDC®’s Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials.
The IBI is a self-assessment tool that helps individuals identify their strengths and areas for growth in inclusive behaviors. The inventory is based on the latest research in DEI and provides five clear paths to grow inclusive behaviors.
“We are excited to partner with Aperian to offer the IBI for CDP® and CDE® continuing education,” said Derwin Smiley, CEO of IDC. “Aperian is a respected leader in the DEI learning space, and their expertise will be invaluable to our designees as they continue developing skills and abilities.”
“We are honored that IBI is approved for CDP® and CDE® continuing education,” said Amanda Worsfold, Aperian’s Chief Product Officer. “The IBI is a powerful tool that can help individuals and organizations create more inclusive workplaces. Our team is committed to providing IDC designees with the resources and support they need to succeed in their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.”
The global standard for diversity and inclusion credentialing, IDC’s CDP® and CDE® designees must earn 60 continuing education units (CEUs) every three years to maintain their credentials. Completing the IBI qualifies for 8 CEUs toward IDC Recertification.
Upcoming IBI Certifications are offered in three virtual, two-hour sessions: September 5, 7, and 12 or November 7, 9, and 14 for U.S. time zones and September 5, 7, and 12 or November 21, 23, and 28 for EMEA/APAC time zones. To learn more about the IBI or to sign up for a certification cohort, please visit info.aperianglobal.com/ibi-Certification-2023.
###
About Aperian
Aperian provides inclusion learning journeys for global organizations. They help individuals develop an awareness of themselves and others, to work better together. Their learning journeys are a blend of live trainings, assessments, and self-paced e-learning in their online learning platform. Individuals can assess their work style, gain insights from Culture Guides, and grow their inclusive behaviors with guidance from the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory. For more information, please visit aperianglobal.com.
About Institute for Diversity Certification
A fully-owned subsidiary of The Society for Diversity, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® delivers competency-based education that advances diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace. With candidates and designees in all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries, the industry-leading diversity certification provider confers Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)®, Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials, and two programming bias certification programs for the IT sector. For more information about IDC®, please visit diversitycertification.org.
Contacts
Cassie Capewell, Marketing Content Writer
Aperian
ccapewell@aperian.com
Karen Ledford
