Construction Project Will Limit Traffic at Agency

A construction project involving the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and city of Bismarck will limit public access to the department’s main office in Bismarck from Aug. 9 until October.

Hunters and anglers are encouraged to conduct business online to alleviate any inconvenience of navigating around construction and heavy equipment. The pond and nature walk on the outdoor wildlife learning site adjacent to the main office will be closed to fishing and other activities.

Hunting and fishing licenses, watercraft registrations and lottery applications are available by visiting the Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

For other inquires, outdoor enthusiasts can call 701-328-6300 or email ndgf@nd.gov.