Kantar unveils ad avoidance causes and correlation between viewer experience and purchase

New ad formats foster positive viewer attitudes, driving growth in advertiser KPIs
Mirriad Advertising PLC (OTCMKTS:MIRI)NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company and 2022 AdExchanger Winner for Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology Award, today announced results of a groundbreaking study in partnership with Kantar which finds a direct correlation of the likeability of advertising and its ability to drive positive performance. In the newly released whitepaper ‘Hack to the Future: Understanding viewers’ attitudes and preferences to overcome ad avoidance’, Kantar found that a substantial 86% of all viewers are taking actions to avoid TV and video advertising across broadcast and network TV, streaming, and online video. In contrast, viewers feel much more positive about in-content advertising from Mirriad and take no steps to avoid this integrated ad format.
The research proves that a viewer’s negative perception of an ad format leads to lower ad effectiveness and purchase activity. Viewers are so over-saturated by TV and video ads that they dislike and avoid the format and, when they actually see the ads, purchase the advertised products and services at a lower rate compared to when they’re exposed to highly favorable formats like in-content advertising from Mirriad.
“Viewers feel positive about Mirriad’s ad formats and that directly drives an incredible increase in purchase, among other key performance metrics. At a time when traditional advertisements are skipped, blocked, and creating fatigue, our study proves that in-content advertising as spearheaded by Mirriad is a smart choice for advertisers,” said Sparsh Pandya, Client Director at Kantar.
Favourable viewer experience drives better results:
Mirriad’s strong performance in driving better results can be attributed to a favourable viewer perception especially due to the natural feel of the format (83%) and its non-intrusive nature (79%). The study found that on average, viewers who feel positive about their ad experience are much more likely to purchase an advertiser’s product, resulting in a 61% higher incidence of adding products to the shopping cart, and 40% higher online purchase and 27 % higher in-store purchase.
Stephan Beringer, CEO at Mirriad, said: “Advertisers looking for ways to improve their performance on TV, CTV and video now have even more proof that in-content advertising is an indispensable new solution. Given the growing ad fatigue and the dramatic issue of ad escapism, in-content advertising is a format that is pivotal for brand equity and sales. In contrast to the traditional ad-break that today has a compounding negative effect, Mirriad operates with an experience-first solution in the content itself, maximizing a brand’s opportunity to leverage positive viewer perceptions to drive better results.”
