Sydney Dentists on the Benefits of Invisalign®

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Sydney dentists of The Paddington Dental Surgery have seen firsthand how a straighter, more symmetrical smile can enhance a patient's self-image. For this reason, the practice offers a wide range of orthodontic treatments, from traditional (metal) braces to more advanced options, such as Invisalign Invisalign, the dentists explain, is a popular orthodontic treatment that uses clear, custom-made aligners to gradually straighten teeth. Considered a virtually invisible alternative to fixed braces, Invisalignis generally believed to hold many advantages over their traditional counterparts, the dentists continue. Below, they have compiled a list of what they believe to be the most valuable common benefits of Invisalign• A dramatically straighter smile. The Paddington Dental Surgery team states that Invisalignhas been shown to enhance smile quality by reversing several examples of misalignment. In fact, the treatment can not only address crooked teeth, but also gaps, crowding and asymmetry as well as a crossbite, overbite or underbite.• Aesthetic quality. According to the Sydney dentists, Invisalignaligners are transparent and virtually invisible when worn. This, they assert, can provide a major advantage for patients who do not want noticeable braces.• Efficiency. The Paddington team states that while treatment lengths may vary, the full Invisalignprocess generally takes between nine and 15 months, while traditional braces often take considerably longer to straighten teeth.• Enhanced comfort. The dentists note that whereas metal braces can cause irritation and soreness in the mouth, Invisalignaligners are made of smooth plastic and do not have any sharp or protruding components. Additionally, high quality Invisalignaligners are custom-made to fit teeth precisely, which the dentists explain can further improve comfort.• Removability. Invisalignaligners can be easily removed when necessary, according to the Paddington team. This, they continue, can allow for more convenience when performing everyday activities – such as eating, drinking, brushing and flossing – without any obstructions caused by brackets and wires. The dentists also state that this factor can make cleaning and caring for the aligners much easier.Furthermore, the Paddington team wants patients to know that the outcome of their Invisaligntreatment will largely depend on the experience, competence and professionalism of the dentist who performs the procedure. For optimal results, they explain, it is best to seek out an orthodontist who has extensive experience straightening teeth with Invisalign. For instance,Dr John Marcos Rosa, Jr. is a certified Invisalign provider, meaning he has helped a large number of patients enhance their smile aesthetic with InvisalignAbout The Paddington Dental SurgeryThe dental professionals who make up The Paddington Dental Surgery team include Drs John Marcos Rosa, Jr., Angie Lang, Duncan R Copp, Sophie Lee, Mariela Rosa, Nancy Henein and Michael George. In addition to delivering the full breadth of oral health care services (from orthodontics to restorative dentistry to cosmetic procedures and beyond), they operate their practice with a patient-focused, compassionate point of view. The dentists' combined experience surpasses eighty years, and the practice is affiliated with the Australian Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the Academy of Laser Dentistry, among other prestigious organisations. The dentists are available for interview upon request.