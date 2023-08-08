TOURPLAN ENLISTS TRIPPANT TO DELIVER GLOBAL MEDIA RELATIONS STRATEGY
Trippant to launch comprehensive engagement campaigns for Tourplan across LATAM, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.
We look forward to leveraging Trippant’s strategic expertise and global network to elevate and strengthen Tourplan’s global presence.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tourplan, the world’s leading provider of software solutions for Tour Operators and Destination Management Companies (DMCs), has selected Trippant, an international communications and marketing consultancy, to lead its PR and engagement campaigns across LATAM, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.
— Tom Scott, Founder and CEO of Trippant
Trippant will spearhead Tourplan’s ambition to skyrocket its global brand presence among Tour Operators and DMCs worldwide. By leveraging Trippant's network and expertise, Tourplan aims to reach new audiences and strengthen relationships with existing clients.
This collaboration comes at a time of high demand in the travel and tourism sector, making effective communication and strategic media relations crucial for maintaining competitiveness.
"We are excited to collaborate with Trippant to enhance our global media relations strategy," said Peter Trumic, CEO of Tourplan. "Trippant's experience in crafting communication campaigns and their understanding of the travel industry make them the perfect partner. Together, we will effectively communicate Tourplan's solutions and support our clients in an ever-changing market."
Trippant's team will closely collaborate with Tourplan to develop and execute a comprehensive media relations plan. This strategy will involve targeted outreach efforts, thought leadership initiatives, and the utilisation of various media channels to increase Tourplan's brand visibility across LATAM, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.
“Tourplan is the leader in their industry and a notable player in the international travel technology sector," said Tom Scott, Founder and CEO of Trippant. "We look forward to leveraging Trippant’s strategic expertise and global network to elevate and strengthen Tourplan’s global presence. Alongside sports and entertainment, ‘experience’ and travel plays a key role in Trippant’s offer and this underpin our efforts to foster connections with key stakeholders worldwide and raise awareness for Tourplan.
The partnership between Tourplan and Trippant signifies a significant milestone in Tourplan's growth trajectory as it expands its global presence and commitment to delivering exceptional software solutions to travel industry professionals.
