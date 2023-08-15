ArtsPRunlimited wins new Awards in Spain and Rome for Daniel P Quinn on Film Freeway
Subject: American Phantasmagoria BEST TREATMENT American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com) BEST TREATMENT Award from Frida Shalespeare Festival, Verona, Italy.
Oradell Library "wanted to acknowledge our work into making the program so rich and unusual. Your exhibit helped us process Edward Albee's caereer We look forward to 8/24/23 at noon too as well.'”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JUST ANNOUNCED.
— John J Trause
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
"You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway!
We're so happy for you and all your success.
Keep up the amazing work!” — Film Freeway
Death of Hercules
BEST DRAMA
8/15/23
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc1 has now received over 25 Awards and Certificates of Excellence for our work from SACCO & VANZETTI, and Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS in the last 3 years. Our Sophocles won another AWARD at 8 1/2 Film Festival, Rome, Sweet Democracy Film Festival in Rome, for DEATH OF HERCULES. This was our Sixth Award including Best Actress for Ellen Lanese, and Outstanding Achievement as well for design by Jennifer Long, Direction by Daniel P Quinn, and Ms. Lanese. Honorable Mention from Erbil, Iraq to Paris, and Bali, Indonesia as Best Director. Rarely seen or produced we thank Sophocles for his play THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS where the Death of Hercules unfolds.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
presents
Thursday, August 24th
a Noon program
on
Edward Albee
The Rise and Fall
of
The American Theatre
with Daniel P Quinn at Oradell Library.
375 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649,
United States +1 201 262 2613
We are grateful to Friends of the Oradell Library, for their support. ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
Edward Albee exhibit ALL OVER (1971) to ZOO STORY (1958); LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) to 3 Tall Women in 1994 extended until 8/30/23.
Library Director "acknowledged our hard work making the program so rich & unusual. Your pre-production tour of the exhibit and remarks helped us process Edward Albee's complex collage piece."
— John J Trause, Library Director
The Oradell Library also asked us to extend our Edward Albee exhibit until 8/30/23.
Albee: A to Z now until August 30th.
Oradell Library Director also "wanted to acknowledge my hard work into making the program so rich and unusual. Your pre-production tour of the exhibit and introductory remarks helped us process Edward Albee's complex collage piece."
From a rendering of the set design for ALL OVER (1971) to a woodcut cover on ZOO STORY (1958).
A major feature story on THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1980) in the NYTimes to a copy of 3 Tall Women that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1994.
His TONY award citations for Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf (1963) to a landmark revival of TINY ALICE (1970). We thank Oradell Library for their support and hope you can support us too.
ArtsPR photo with Ellen Lanese, John J Trause, Don Zirilli, Anthony Spaldo (rear), Christine Conforti, Daniel P Quinn and Patricia Flynn our cast for BOX-MAO-BOX. Photo by K. Kramer for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. We returned to Oradell Public Library with Albee's BOX after we performed William Carlos Williams' PATERSON with Pat Flynn and Christine Conforti with direction by Daniel P Quinn in 2019.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.,
presented
Edward Albee's
play
BOX-MAO-BOX on July 10th at Oradell Library.
By Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, NYC On Tiananmen Square 1989-2023
Your comment has been approved!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.
Daniel P Quinn | New Jersey 6/7/23
I remember Tianamen Square while it was happening, and felt crushed as well in mind, if nor body.
View your comment
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/07/opinion/tiananmen-square-chinese-massacre.html#commentsContainer&permid=125592775:125592775
ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
With Film Freeway we won 25 Awards 12/20- 8/23.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Spain, Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia, Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway.
Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway.
Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2023), and PRIMO magazine.
His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com.
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1883-2018.
August 11, 2023
In Consideration
Award Winner
Hercules Independent Film Festival
Death of Hercules
August 3, 2023
Award Winner
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)
July 12, 2023
Award Winner
Lion International Film Festival
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
August 4, 2023
Award Winner
8 & Halfilm Awards
"organized labor"
May 9, 2023
Award Winner
Frida Film Festival
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)
May 11, 2023
Award Winner
8 & Halfilm Awards
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)
April 9, 2023
Award Winner
Naples Film Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 10, 2023
Award Winner
Stanley Film Awards
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA
February 10, 2023
Award Winner
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here