EDDY Pump’s Strong Passion to Help Out Others

EDDY Pump team along with the Children at Tijuana orphanage

Team EDDY Pump with the children

Builds a Classroom for Orphans in Tijuana

UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EDDY Pump Corporation, a global leader in manufacturing dredge equipment and industrial slurry pumps, has built a much-needed classroom for children at a local orphanage in Tijuana. This heartwarming gesture reflects EDDY Pump's core values of giving back to the community.

The new classroom will provide an enriching space for the children to learn, grow, and develop essential skills for a brighter future. As a part of this effort, the company also built all the furniture and helped them with supplies.

Rebecca Weinrib, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of EDDY Pump Corporation, said, "We firmly believe in the power of education and its profound impact on our lives. Building this classroom goes beyond the construction of bricks and mortar; it symbolizes our dedication to shaping brighter futures for these children. Each brick laid is an investment in the potential of these children. Through education, we are sowing the seeds of transformation and empowering generations to thrive."

The occasion was marked by EDDY Pump's team spending a fulfilling day with the children, engaging in activities that positively impacted their lives.

EDDY Pump Corporation has been dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the lives of children in Mexico through donations and volunteering at various orphanages. The company has been actively collecting funds, essential supplies such as food and necessities, and holiday gifts for the children. A few years ago, a group from EDDY Pump traveled to an orphanage, bringing donations and constructing a playground to offer the children a safe and enjoyable space to play and grow.


About EDDY Pump Corporation:

EDDY Pump Corporation is a leading engineering company specializing in dredge equipment and industrial pumps. Since 1984, the company has been one of the top global providers. It specializes in delivering innovative pump technologies for various industries. These include the US Navy, marine construction and dredging, heavy construction, oil & gas, mining, sewage water, and sargassum (seaweed) removal. Its patented EDDY Pump technology harnesses the power of a tornado into fluid dynamics. This allows it to handle challenging materials and exceed industry standards. For more information, please visit https://eddypump.com/

Marketing
EDDY Pump Corporation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

EDDY Pump’s Strong Passion to Help Out Others

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marketing
EDDY Pump Corporation
Company/Organization
EDDY Pump Corporation
15405 Olde Highway 80
El Cajon, California, 92021
United States
+1 760-821-8112
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
EDDY Pump’s Strong Passion to Help Out Others
EDDY Pump Corporation Partners with EZ CONNECT Floats to Strengthen Product Portfolio
EDDY Pump Corporation and Hawk Excavator Enter into Strategic Partnership to Redefine the Industry
View All Stories From This Author