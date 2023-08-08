EDDY Pump’s Strong Passion to Help Out Others
Builds a Classroom for Orphans in TijuanaUNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EDDY Pump Corporation, a global leader in manufacturing dredge equipment and industrial slurry pumps, has built a much-needed classroom for children at a local orphanage in Tijuana. This heartwarming gesture reflects EDDY Pump's core values of giving back to the community.
The new classroom will provide an enriching space for the children to learn, grow, and develop essential skills for a brighter future. As a part of this effort, the company also built all the furniture and helped them with supplies.
Rebecca Weinrib, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of EDDY Pump Corporation, said, "We firmly believe in the power of education and its profound impact on our lives. Building this classroom goes beyond the construction of bricks and mortar; it symbolizes our dedication to shaping brighter futures for these children. Each brick laid is an investment in the potential of these children. Through education, we are sowing the seeds of transformation and empowering generations to thrive."
The occasion was marked by EDDY Pump's team spending a fulfilling day with the children, engaging in activities that positively impacted their lives.
EDDY Pump Corporation has been dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the lives of children in Mexico through donations and volunteering at various orphanages. The company has been actively collecting funds, essential supplies such as food and necessities, and holiday gifts for the children. A few years ago, a group from EDDY Pump traveled to an orphanage, bringing donations and constructing a playground to offer the children a safe and enjoyable space to play and grow.
About EDDY Pump Corporation:
EDDY Pump Corporation is a leading engineering company specializing in dredge equipment and industrial pumps. Since 1984, the company has been one of the top global providers. It specializes in delivering innovative pump technologies for various industries. These include the US Navy, marine construction and dredging, heavy construction, oil & gas, mining, sewage water, and sargassum (seaweed) removal. Its patented EDDY Pump technology harnesses the power of a tornado into fluid dynamics. This allows it to handle challenging materials and exceed industry standards. For more information, please visit https://eddypump.com/
