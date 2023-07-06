EDDY Pump Corporation and Hawk Excavator Enter into Strategic Partnership to Redefine the Industry
This partnership aims to combine their expertise in designing, customizing, and servicing versatile, high-quality machines.”UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EDDY Pump Corporation has formed a strategic partnership with Hawk Excavator. EDDY Pump is a global leader in pump and dredge equipment manufacturing, while Hawk Excavator specializes in heavy-duty excavator equipment. This partnership aims to combine their expertise in designing, customizing, and servicing versatile, high-quality machines. Together, the two industry powerhouses will deliver innovative solutions and transform the industry.
— Ben Weinrib, CEO of EDDY Pump Corporation
Commenting on the strategic alliance, Ben Weinrib, CEO of EDDY Pump Corporation, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Hawk Excavator, bringing together EDDY Pump’s innovative pumping technology and Hawk Excavator's expertise in designing and manufacturing precision-engineered excavator equipment. This will enable our customers across industries to tackle their most demanding projects with improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. It is a significant step in meeting the industry’s evolving demands, aligning with our customer-centric approach."
Arthur Mccan, CEO of Hawk Excavator, said, “Customers often face many challenges. These include limited customization, maintenance and repair issues, high operating costs, inadequate technical support, training gaps, compatibility issues, and limited aftermarket parts availability. Such challenges can directly impact customer satisfaction, operational productivity, and profitability. Our partnership’s synergy will help address these issues with the right solutions. This, in turn, will create a long-term competitive advantage for both companies. Also, our equipment are compatible with all excavator brands globally, such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, John Deere, Hitachi, Case, Volvo, and more."
EDDY Pump has delivered innovative solutions to customers across industries. This includes the US Navy, marine dredging, heavy construction, oil and gas, and mining. EDDY Pump manufactures patented, durable slurry pumps and dredging equipment for various industries. These products exhibit exceptional performance and can handle abrasive materials effectively. Additionally, the pumps can minimize downtime, reduce maintenance costs, total lifecycle costs, and maximize productivity. The partnership will improve the efficiency of EDDY Pump's products by integrating Hawk’s advanced excavator equipment.
About EDDY Pump Corporation:
EDDY Pump Corporation is a leading engineering company specializing in dredge equipment and industrial pumps. Since 1984, the company has been one the leading global providers. It specializes in delivering innovative pump technologies for various industries. These include the US Navy, marine construction and dredging, heavy construction, oil & gas, mining, sewage water, and sargassum (seaweed) removal. Its patented EDDY Pump technology harnesses the power of a tornado into fluid dynamics. This allows it to handle challenging materials and exceed industry standards. For more information, please visit https://eddypump.com/
About Hawk Excavator:
Hawk Excavator manufactures a range of products. These include long-reach excavator kits, RTK GPS position systems, amphibious undercarriages, and modular barges. With decades of experience, it has become a trusted name in the heavy-duty excavator equipment industry. Hawk primarily focuses on enhancing and optimizing excavation projects worldwide by providing high-quality and reliable solutions. For more information, please visit https://hawkexcavator.com/
