EDDY Pump Corporation Partners with EZ CONNECT Floats to Strengthen Product Portfolio
By integrating these float solutions into our product offerings, we will strengthen our product portfolio and offer equipment that improves operational efficiency and reduces costs”UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EDDY Pump Corporation, a global leader in pump and dredge equipment manufacturing, has partnered with EZ CONNECT Floats, a leading manufacturer of innovative patented float products, to offer durable and cost-effective float solutions.
— Ben Weinrib, CEO of EDDY Pump Corporation
Through this partnership, EDDY Pump will leverage EZ CONNECT Floats’ expertise and experience in designing adjustable, high-quality, versatile hose, pipe, and cable float solutions for different industries. This will further strengthen EDDY Pump’s position as a market leader in offering reliable, cost-effective, and customized solutions to meet customers' requirements.
Speaking on the announcement, Ben Weinrib, CEO of EDDY Pump Corporation, said, "The collaboration between EDDY Pump and EZ CONNECT Floats brings immense benefits to both our companies and valued customers. We ensure versatile and reliable solutions for various applications with EZ Connect Floats' patented one-size-fits-all modular floats for pipes, hoses, and cables. Whether it's marine construction, lake dredging, lagoon dredging, mining, sewage water treatments, or oil and gas operations, these floats deliver consistent performance. What sets these floats apart is their modular design, which enables quick and easy installation, reducing setup time by half. This translates into significant time and cost savings on the job site. By integrating these float solutions into our product offerings, we will strengthen our product portfolio and offer equipment that improves operational efficiency and reduces costs. This not only reiterates our commitment to innovation but also our focus on delivering practical solutions for our customers.”
EZ CONNECT Floats offers an advanced line of float solutions revolutionizing the industry. Their patented, flexible, and superior products, including modular hose floats, pipe floats, and cable floats, are crafted from durable High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE). With exceptional durability, buoyancy, and stability, these float solutions cater to a wide range of applications.
Jay Walters, CEO of EZ CONNECT Floats, said, "Our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service strongly resonates with EDDY Pump. EDDY Pump's industry-leading capabilities align perfectly with our advanced float solutions. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey to enhance customer satisfaction. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of excellence and offer unparalleled value.”
These float solutions are modular and provide a highly adjustable and versatile solution. With easy expansion and modification capabilities, customers can adapt the floats to their needs without requiring heavy machinery or skilled labor. The floats can be set up and broken down in just 10 minutes due to its convenient strap system. In case of punctures, only the affected module needs to be replaced, reducing both downtime and costs. In addition to durability and ease of use, these floats are environment-friendly, requiring minimal maintenance.
About EDDY Pump Corporation:
EDDY Pump Corporation is a leading engineering company specializing in dredge equipment and industrial pumps. Since 1984, the company has been one of the leading global providers. It specializes in delivering innovative pump technologies for various industries. These include the US Navy, marine construction and dredging, heavy construction, oil & gas, mining, sewage water, and sargassum (seaweed) removal. Its patented EDDY Pump technology harnesses the power of a tornado into fluid dynamics. This allows it to handle challenging materials and exceed industry standards. For more information, please visit https://eddypump.com/.
About EZ CONNECT Floats:
EZ CONNECT Floats is a leading provider of innovative and durable patented floats, offering cost-effective solutions for various industries. Made from ultra-durable High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and featuring a patented modular design, floats from EZ CONNECT Floats are versatile and ideal for marine construction, dredging, mining, sewage treatment, and more. The one-size-fits-all floats for pipes, hoses, and cables are the fastest to assemble and disassemble due to their unique easy-to-connect straps that eliminate the need for bolts and hardware. These floats contain no foam inserts, making them environment-friendly. As a leading provider of innovative floats, EZ CONNECT Floats offers cost-effective solutions tailored to meet specific industry needs. Backed by a team of experts, they strive for excellence in delivering top-notch products and services. For more information, please visit https://ezconnectfloats.com/.
