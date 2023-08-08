Rhetorik joins Data Commerce Cloud™ to offer best-in-class Neuron360 Global Company and Contact Data across marketplaces
Leading global B2B data excellence services company joins Data Commerce Cloud™ (DCC) to offer Neuron360™ to extend and enrich clients’ data-driven solutionsWOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhetorik Ltd., a leading global B2B data excellence services company, has joined Datarade’s Data Commerce Cloud™ (DCC) to offer Neuron360™, an innovative AI-enhanced data platform designed to extend and enrich clients’ data-driven solutions, marketing strategies, and talent initiatives.
The partnership will offer Rhetorik’s data assets across DCC’s channel integrations, including Google Cloud Analytics Hub, Alation Marketplaces, and Datarade Marketplace. Tens of thousands of data buyers from every industry can now effortlessly discover, compare, and get access to Rhetorik’s flagship data products from across these channels.
With its advanced AI tools, Neuron360 unifies and integrates 200 million company profiles, 800 million professional people profiles, and 60 million verified and compliant contact records, plus international technographic coverage at both the enterprise and worksite level. The solution provides marketers, recruiters, data analytics practitioners, and product developers with unparalleled data capabilities all from a single source.
Neuron360 stands out with its advanced AI capabilities, offering such features as language translation, industry-leading normalization, and innovative contact-level lead targeting. Powered by Rhetorik’s proprietary skills, occupational classification and seniority detection models, the platform enables users to leverage comprehensive data insights for enhanced targeting and decision-making.
“With Neuron360, we have combined the power of advanced AI tools with extensive data coverage, empowering our clients to harness the full potential of their data initiatives and fuel their marketing, sales, and talent initiatives with confidence.” said Rhetorik CEO Meredith Amdur. “Neuron360 brings all the global B2B data needs together in one place with precision, quality, freshness and breadth,” continued Amdur. “Our exacting data buyers can choose from a comprehensive suite of data APIs, firehose feeds, online portals, and batch delivery.”
“We’re glad to have Rhetorik as a data provider partner using Data Commerce Cloud. It’s great to see Rhetorik’s flagship product, Neuron360, listed across the most popular data marketplaces, powered by their DCC account. Clients globally will now be able to put Rhetorik’s industry-leading company and contact data to use for a range of marketing, sales and talent acquisition use cases.”
About Rhetorik
Rhetorik Ltd. is a global B2B data excellence services company, dedicated to delivering exceptional data solutions to clients worldwide. With a focus on data quality, compliance, and innovation, Rhetorik empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data and drive impactful results.
About Data Commerce Cloud™
Data Commerce Cloud™ (DCC) is a SaaS product designed by Datarade to help companies sell more data. The platform is the easiest way for data providers to build an omni-channel data business. With one DCC account, providers can publish data products instantly on their selected data marketplaces including Google Cloud, Alation Marketplaces, and Datarade Marketplace. DCC is trusted by 500+ data providers to reach in-market buyers and to grow their revenue.
