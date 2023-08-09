Submit Release
Business Reporter: Getting lead-to-cash processes automated and synchronised

A single platform solution built on Oracle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Enigen, a digital applications consultancy, talk about how businesses can align rigorous process discipline with meeting individual customer needs. In recent years, there has been a growing trend among businesses to optimise their lead-to-cash (L2C) process. Although the automation of these processes is proven to increase efficiency and customer satisfaction, some aspects are often overlooked during deployment, such as the integration of the sales and the finance function. However, by aligning these two departments, visibility into sales performance will increase, cashflow will improve, while the number of errors and disputes drops significantly. What businesses can take the most advantage of are flexible and scalable solutions that, at the same time, can also integrate applications and departments seamlessly.

Enigen’s single-platform solution built entirely on Oracle encompasses the full spectrum of lead acquisition, opportunity management, quote production, order management, and finance. By leveraging Enigen’s platform in order to balance rigorous process discipline with the flexibility to meet individual customer needs, businesses can achieve higher growth and outperform their competitors. Enigen’s approach to addressing L2C is an excellent example of how Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications can increase productivity, improve controls, gain better insights and reduce costs. By leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud, Enigen can offer a solution to the joint customers of the two companies that is both robust and scalable.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Enigen

Enigen are a Digital Applications Consultancy and Oracle partner specialising in the strategy, design, implementation, and support of Oracle Customer Experience, Supply Chain Management, and ERP Finance technology in the Cloud.

https://enigen.co.uk/

