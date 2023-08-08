Bronwyn Leigh Jones Unveils a Unique Laguna Beach Property: A Blend of Luxury and Artistry

From left to right: Bronwyn Leigh Jones, Eleni, and Jennifer Castaneda stand on the balcony of the newly listed Laguna Beach home, showcasing the breathtaking sunset and ocean view that makes this property a magical experience. Celebrity Realtor Bronwyn Leigh Jones of The Oppenheim Group with Daniel de Castellane, Publicist and Media Expert, at the VIP preview day of 2260 Park Ave. in Laguna Beach. 2260 PARK AVE. LAGUNA BEACH , CA 92651

Bronwyn Leigh Jones of The Oppenheim Group presents a 5-bedroom masterpiece at 2260 Park Ave, Laguna Beach, blending luxury with artistry.

This home is more than just a property; it's a magical experience waiting to be discovered.” — Bronwyn Leigh Jones, Celebrity Realtor and Luxury Property Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled within the prestigious Park Avenue estates of Laguna Beach, a newly renovated custom home is making waves in the real estate market. This 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom masterpiece, located at 2260 Park Ave, is more than just a property; it's a magical experience waiting to be discovered. Bronwyn Leigh Jones (DRE #02104013) of The Oppenheim Group has the honor of presenting it, with a price tag of $7,749,000.

Bronwyn's passion for real estate shines through in her latest listing. "This property is magical," she says, her voice brimming with excitement. "From the panoramic vistas of the ocean to the bespoke European cabinetry in the chef's kitchen, every detail has been thoughtfully curated."

The home's owners and decorators, Eleni and her husband, have infused the property with unique character, referring to the home as a "goddess." The entrance area features a family heirloom bench, adding a touch of personal history and charm.

During the VIP opening and preview, Orange County local Daniel de Castellane, PR and Media Strategist specializing in luxury and lifestyle, toured the house. Having collaborated with celebrity realtors including Bronwyn, he remarked, "Bronwyn's ability to present homes that resonate with artistry and soul is unique. This Laguna Beach property is a clear reflection of her dedication to showcasing homes that are not merely luxurious but have a story to tell."

The property's outdoor space is equally enchanting, offering multiple decks, lush landscaping with an organic herb garden, and a sparkling saltwater pool encircled by glass walls.

Co-listing agent Jennifer Castaneda (DRE# 01996563) highlights the practical features of the home, including an oversized driveway with a 3-car garage and a recent addition of a three-floor wireless mesh Wi-Fi system.

The bespoke custom furnishings, including original minimalistic artwork painted by the owners, are available to purchase separately, making this unique turnkey property ready to welcome its new owners.

"This home is more than just a property; it's a magical experience waiting to be discovered," concludes Bronwyn.

For further information, contact Bronwyn Leigh Jones at Bronwyn@ogroup.com or visit https://newportbeach.ogroup.com/listing/2260-park-ave/

Exclusive Tour: Inside the Artistic Masterpiece Home in Laguna Beach"