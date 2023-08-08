Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,865 in the last 365 days.

Bronwyn Leigh Jones Unveils a Unique Laguna Beach Property: A Blend of Luxury and Artistry

Bronwyn Leigh Jones, Eleni, and Jennifer Castaneda on the balcony of the Laguna Beach home, with a beautiful sunset and ocean view in the background.

From left to right: Bronwyn Leigh Jones, Eleni, and Jennifer Castaneda stand on the balcony of the newly listed Laguna Beach home, showcasing the breathtaking sunset and ocean view that makes this property a magical experience.

Celebrity Realtor Bronwyn Leigh Jones of The Oppenheim Group with Daniel de Castellane, Publicist and Media Expert, at the VIP preview day of 2260 Park Ave. in Laguna Beach.

2260 PARK AVE. LAGUNA BEACH , CA 92651

Bronwyn Leigh Jones of The Oppenheim Group presents a 5-bedroom masterpiece at 2260 Park Ave, Laguna Beach, blending luxury with artistry.

This home is more than just a property; it's a magical experience waiting to be discovered.”
— Bronwyn Leigh Jones, Celebrity Realtor and Luxury Property Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled within the prestigious Park Avenue estates of Laguna Beach, a newly renovated custom home is making waves in the real estate market. This 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom masterpiece, located at 2260 Park Ave, is more than just a property; it's a magical experience waiting to be discovered. Bronwyn Leigh Jones (DRE #02104013) of The Oppenheim Group has the honor of presenting it, with a price tag of $7,749,000.

Bronwyn's passion for real estate shines through in her latest listing. "This property is magical," she says, her voice brimming with excitement. "From the panoramic vistas of the ocean to the bespoke European cabinetry in the chef's kitchen, every detail has been thoughtfully curated."

The home's owners and decorators, Eleni and her husband, have infused the property with unique character, referring to the home as a "goddess." The entrance area features a family heirloom bench, adding a touch of personal history and charm.

During the VIP opening and preview, Orange County local Daniel de Castellane, PR and Media Strategist specializing in luxury and lifestyle, toured the house. Having collaborated with celebrity realtors including Bronwyn, he remarked, "Bronwyn's ability to present homes that resonate with artistry and soul is unique. This Laguna Beach property is a clear reflection of her dedication to showcasing homes that are not merely luxurious but have a story to tell."

The property's outdoor space is equally enchanting, offering multiple decks, lush landscaping with an organic herb garden, and a sparkling saltwater pool encircled by glass walls.

Co-listing agent Jennifer Castaneda (DRE# 01996563) highlights the practical features of the home, including an oversized driveway with a 3-car garage and a recent addition of a three-floor wireless mesh Wi-Fi system.

The bespoke custom furnishings, including original minimalistic artwork painted by the owners, are available to purchase separately, making this unique turnkey property ready to welcome its new owners.

"This home is more than just a property; it's a magical experience waiting to be discovered," concludes Bronwyn.

For further information, contact Bronwyn Leigh Jones at Bronwyn@ogroup.com or visit https://newportbeach.ogroup.com/listing/2260-park-ave/

Hazel Rose
de Castellane Creative
email us here

Exclusive Tour: Inside the Artistic Masterpiece Home in Laguna Beach"

You just read:

Bronwyn Leigh Jones Unveils a Unique Laguna Beach Property: A Blend of Luxury and Artistry

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more