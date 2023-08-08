The New FREEMANS® GORILLA Measuring Tape with Zinc Rivet
FMI Limited introduces, the Incredibly Strong, FREEMANS® GORILLA Measuring Tape across India. The GORILLA Measuring Tape boasts a Zinc Rivet for extra strengthGURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FMI Limited, the market leader of Tape Measures in India announces the introduction of The FREEMANS® GORILLA Measuring Tape. The GORILLA Tapes' most prominent feature is the durable Zinc Rivet on the end of the Tape Blade. The Unbreakable ABS case promotes the longevity of both the Tape and its components. The Tape is designed keeping in mind a wide range of end-users, such as carpenters, contractors, masons etc.
The economical Measuring Tape is available in two popular sizes, 3m:16mm and 5m:19mm. All Tapes in the GORILLA series boast Class II Accuracy. FMI Limited provides lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects on the GORILLA Measuring Tape Series.
‘FMI Limited is pleased with the addition of the GORILLA Measuring Tape to its portfolio,’ says Executive Director Sahil Nayar. We are thoroughly committed to providing innovation, accuracy and durability to the end user. GORILLA, aka, India’s Strongest Measuring Tape, is a welcome addition for our customers pan India ’.
About FMI Ltd
FMI Limited is a highly vertically Measuring Tape manufacturing company, with state of the art in-house injection moulding and steel cold rolling facilities. Our portfolio consists of Measuring Tapes, Spirit Levels, Measuring Wheels, as well as a wide range of hand tools, precision measuring tools, digital measuring tools and power tool accessories. In the year 2023, FREEMANS attained recognition as a coveted SUPERBRAND.
FREEMANS is a registered trademark of FMI Limited. For more information, visit the FREEMANS® website at www.freemangroup.com
