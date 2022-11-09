The New FREEMANS® TRANS Measuring Tape
FMI Limited, the pioneer and largest manufacturer of Measuring Tapes in India announces a new Measuring Tape to add to its extensive portfolio.GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FMI Limited, the pioneer and largest manufacturer of Measuring Tapes in India announces a new Measuring Tape to add to its extensive portfolio – The FREEMANS® TRANS Measuring Tape. The Tape is designed with a range of user-friendly features ideal for use by carpenters, masons, and contractors at rough worksites.
The Tape features an unbreakable transparent case to stand up to the toughest jobsite demands. The Click-Action Front Lock, can be used to hold the tape blade in place when extended, facilitating easier measurements over long distances. Alternatively, the user can also press the Pause button located at the bottom, to safely pause the tape blade and prevent uncontrolled retraction. Printing on both sides of the tape blade allow for easy reading of overhead measurements. The tape boasts attractive multi-colour components.
The Measuring Tape is available in three fluorescent colours and in two popular sizes, 3m:16mm and 5m:19mm. All Tapes in the TRANS series boast Class II Accuracy. Notably, like all the Measuring Tapes in the FREEMANS portfolio, the TRANS Measuring Tape comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects.
‘FMI Limited is pleased to add the TRANS Measuring Tape to our comprehensive range of Tape Measures,’ says Executive Director Sahil Nayar. Our consistent launches in our core category further segment our position as market leader and largest manufacturer of Tape Measures in India. Each Tape Measure is designed and manufactured in our own facility in Ludhiana, guaranteeing the highest standards of accuracy and reliability’.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB_FI2-xuEX8zO8skT-X-Ag
FREEMANS®
For more information on FREEMANS® extensive range of measuring tools, or to get the contact details of the dealer closest to you, contact FMI Limited, 8-006, 8-007 (8th Floor) Emaar Capital Tower 1, MG road Sector 26, Gurgaon-122002 Haryana, India (Near Guru Dronacharya Metro Station). You can also call +91-124-418-5950, e-mail customercare@freemansgroup.com or fill out the contact form on our website https://www.freemansgroup.com
About FMI Ltd
Founded in 1950, FMI Limited is the largest manufacturer of Measuring Tapes, Spirit Levels and Measuring Wheels in India. We are a highly vertically integrated Measuring Tape manufacturing company, with state-of-the-art in-house injection moulding and steel cold rolling facilities. We manufacture more than 120,000 high quality Measuring Tapes per day. The FREEMANS Measuring Tape portfolio includes Tape Measures such as BASIK, IKON, NEXA, LEVO and GRIPP amongst others. Our portfolio also includes a wide range of Long Steel, Fibreglass and Metal Wired tapes.
FREEMANS is a registered trademark of FMI Limited. For more information, visit the FREEMANS® website at www.freemangroup.com, and follow us on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.
Charu Bhasin
FMI Limited (FREEMANS)
+91 70090 77230
marketing@freemansgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
FREEMANS TRANS Measuring Tape (multi-colour)