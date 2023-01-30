FREEMANS® is now amongst the select few SUPERBRANDS in the world
*FREEMANS earns Superbrand's status in Measuring Tools category.GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *Most prestigious award for excellence in Business-to-Business segment.
*Participation is by invitation-only, to the most outstanding brands in their field.
SUPERBRANDS India is an affiliate of London based Superbrand's worldwide. Superbrand's award is recognized as the ‘Oscars of Branding’ in over 85 countries worldwide.
This powerful endorsement provides evidence of the exceptional status of this 73 years old brand started in a make-shift garage by our founder Mr. Madan Mohan Nayar.
‘We are delighted that FREEMANS has been awarded the Superbrand seal of excellence’, says Sahil Nayar, executive director of FMI Limited. ‘This award is a testimony to our undisputed leadership in the Measuring Tools category. In an increasingly competitive environment, it is an affirmation of the trust and confidence placed on us by our associates and customers.’
‘It is an opportune time to reflect on the eventful journey of FREEMANS. In the last year alone, more than 35 million FREEMANS measuring tapes have been sold in India and the overseas markets - this equates to more than a tape a second - produced and sold by FMI Limited, across the world.’
It gives us joy and pride to share this testimony and to uphold our commitment towards excellence, reliability and durability in the measuring tools category of our Nation.
About Superbrand's® India
Superbrand's is the world’s largest independent arbiter of branding. Superbrand's pays tribute to the strongest and most valuable brands in the world through its publications and national marketing programs. Superbrand's has launched programmes in more than 85 countries including all the key global markets.
“Superbrand's Status” strengthens a brand’s position, adds prestige and sets the brand apart from its competitors. Only brands which have been highly rated by the ‘Superbrand's Council’ and through other research are granted “Superbrand's Status” and invited to join the Superbrand's programmes.
FREEMANS®
About FMI Ltd
FMI Limited is the pioneer and the largest manufacturer of measuring tapes, spirit levels and measuring wheels in the Indian sub-continent. Our products have been marketed under the FREEMANS brand since 1950 and conform to the best international quality standards. We are well established in over 60 countries worldwide and are amongst the first non-European companies to attain CE (MID) certification for our measuring tools.
FREEMANS is a registered trademark of FMI Limited. For more information, visit the FREEMANS® website at www.freemansgroup.com.
