Distribution work of Wealth Partaking Scheme 2023 finished

MACAU, August 8 - The distribution work of 2023 Wealth Partaking Scheme had started on 4 July this year and finished on 4 August. In the course of implementation individual permanent resident and no-permanent resident received 10,000 patacas and 6,000 patacas respectively. Around 548 thousand beneficiaries had received the cash premium by means of bank transfer, accounting for about MOP 5.38 billion, while 188 thousand crossed cheques had been mailed, which summed up to around MOP 1.85 billion.

In order to comply with the implementation of the Scheme, an application for detailed information on cash distribution enquiry and cheque reissue are available on the official website www.planocp.gov.mo or on the Macau One Account public services of the Macao SAR. Basic information regarding the attribution status can also be consulted at the self-service kiosks of the Identification Services Department, located at more than 40 points in Macau.

Any enquiries or assistance regarding procedures associated with the current and previous Scheme, residents can visit the Wealth Partaking Scheme counters at the following centres:

Service Centre of Municipal Affairs Bureau located at China Plaza; The Macao Government Services Centre situated at Rua Nova da Areia Preta; or The Macao Government Services Centre in Islands located at Rua de Coimbra nº 225, 3rd floor.

The counters will be opened on Monday to Friday (except public holidays) from 9:00 to 18:00 straight. The service hotline and facsimile numbers are 2822 5000 and 2822 3000. The official website and the Financial Services Bureau WeChat official account also provide the most up-to-date information.