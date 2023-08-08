VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to ​​UVA for New Vaccine Platform for Infectious Diseases

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

In biomedicine, there is now an increasing emphasis on ‘One Health.’ The idea that the health of humans and animals, and the larger environment, cannot be viewed as isolated concerns.” — Dr. Zeichner, Professor, UVA School of Medicine

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that the University of Virginia (UVA) has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000 in support of a commercialization project being conducted by Dr. Steven Zeichner. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $51 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

UVA is a public research university based in Charlottesville, Va. Dr. Zeichner is Professor of Pediatrics and Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology at the UVA School of Medicine. This CCF grant will assist the development of a new, rapid, ultra-low-cost vaccine platform that can yield new testable vaccines for many infectious diseases in three weeks that cost less than one dollar per dose. A proof-of-concept for initial commercial use will focus on the development of a new vaccine against the porcine epidemic diarrhea virus.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Dr. Zeichner. “This generous funding from CCF further supports the work that I am doing with Professor XJ Meng, University Distinguished Professor of Molecular Virology at Virginia Tech, and will help us obtain critical preliminary data. This has many implications for the future and provides an important example of the synergies that can result when scientists at Virginia’s great universities work together. In biomedicine, there is now an increasing emphasis on a concept called ‘One Health.’ The idea behind One Health is that the health of humans and animals, and the larger environment, cannot be viewed as isolated concerns, but really must all be considered together and that technologies, like vaccines, developed for humans can also benefit animals and vice versa. This is particularly true for infectious diseases, where infectious agents can be transmitted back and forth between animals and humans, and so developing vaccines to protect animals really can also help protect people.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to support Dr. Zeichner’s research at UVA,” said Hina Mehta, VIPC’s Director for University Programs. “VIPC’s CCF higher education grant program plays an important role in getting funding to entrepreneurially-minded university researchers as they work to take innovations from lab to market. The work that Dr. Zeichner’s team is doing holds great promise for improving the lives of people, animals, and the agriculture industry in the Commonwealth and beyond.”

