As Coast Guard Cracks Down on Illegal Charters, Vessel Documentation Online LLC Offers Documentation for Legal Operation
Going out on the water without a Certificate of Documentation if you need one is like going out with no life jacket: it’s a bad, bad idea.”BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid Coast Guard Crack Down on Illegal Charters, Vessel Documentation Online LLC Offers Documentation for Legal Vessel Operation
— Grant Reynolds from Vessel Documentation Online, LLC
US Vessel Documentation Online, LLC, a site that makes it possible to conduct a Coast Guard vessel search by number, provides access to documentation vessel owners may need. The Coast Guard has recently been fining and even terminating the voyages of those who violate vessel documentation laws.
The “Coast Guard led Gulf Coast Illegal Charter (GCIC) Task Force” recently “terminated multiple voyages between July 29-30, 2023, near Destin, Florida.” They did so for many reasons, some of which included vessel documentation that Vessel Documentation Online, LLC can provide to vessel owners.
Specifically, these penalties can include fines of “up to $19,324 for failure to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels over 5 gross tons.” Vessels that measure five gross tons or more and are wholly owned by American citizens can be documented, those that would operate in the fisheries or coastwise trade must be.
Vessel Documentation Online, LLC provides applications for multiple vessel documentation forms. Vessel owners can use the site to acquire their initial documentation, to renew it, to reinstate it, or to replace lost or mutilated certificates.
Other forms offered by Vessel Documentation Online, LLC include those that can change information on the Certificate of Documentation, such as the vessel owner’s address, their hailing port, and even the endorsement/trade indicator of their vessel, among many others.
For more information about boat documentation and which vessel requires which forms, finding appropriate vessel documentation online, or to make a press inquiry, contact Vessel Documentation Online, LLC at admin@vesseldocumentation.center
