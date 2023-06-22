Submit Release
US Vessel Documentation Center Seconds GAO’s Call to Make Commercial Fishing Safer

Online Vessel Documentation Company Agrees With GAO Recommendations, Hopes Coast Guard Adopts Them With Due Swiftness

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Vessel Documentation Center, which was designed to help vessel owners expedite the process as a kind of NVDC (national vessel documentation center), seconds the call of the GAO to improve commercial fishing vessel safety efforts.

Recently, the GAO (United States Government Accountability Office) made “six recommendations to the Coast Guard, including to implement alternate safety standards for older vessels, develop a plan with time frames to implement the other outstanding statutory requirements, and fully incorporate key performance management practices.”

The GAO did also say that “the Coast Guard has established strategic goals and performance goals for its commercial fishing vessel program.”

Commercial fishing vessels that measure five net tons in volume or greater that engage in commercial fishing activities on the navigable waters of the United States or in the Exclusive Economic Zone must be documented.

The US Vessel Documentation Center offers a way for vessel owners to register their commercial fishing vessels, as well as the documentation to transfer ownership of the vessel, update its name, hailing port, and documentation for other purposes.

“We are glad to see the GAO call for recommendations to make commercial fishing safer for commercial fishing professionals. Even today with modern technology, commercial fishing can be dangerous. Hopefully, these recommendations improve the industry. Here at the US Vessel Documentation Center, we’re proud to stand with commercial fishing vessel professionals, offering a better way to get the documentation they need,” said Grant Reynolds from the US Vessel Documentation Center.

In addition to helping with documenting commercial fishing vessels, the US Vessel Documentation Center also provides documentation to register vessels to be used in coastwise trade and foreign commerce as well as those that will be used for recreation.

For more information about US Coast Guard documentation, or which vessels are and are not eligible for Coast Guard documentation, or to make a press inquiry, contact the US Vessel Documentation Center at admin@usvesseldocumentation.center.

