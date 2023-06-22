NVDC Renewal’s Online Services Can Help Vessel Owners Avoid Documentation Fines
Online Vessel Documentation Portal Specifically Designed to Streamline the Submission Process for Vessel OwnersBILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Documentation Portal, a site that offers access for vessel documentation online as well as ways to conduct a USCG documentation search, recently expanded its business to be able to vessel owners a way to not just renew their documentation but to apply for initial documentation and other services. Vessel owners can now utilize these services to avoid being fined by the Coast Guard.
The National Documentation Portal, as of this writing, offers services for applying for an Abstract of Title, transferring/exchanging ownership of a documented vessel, changing a vessel’s endorsement or trade indicator, applying for reinstatement of documentation, a certified copy of a Certificate of Documentation, and other forms of vessel documentation.
Recently, the U.S. Coast Guard has fined vessel owners for running afoul of vessel documentation laws. For example, in March, Coast Guard law enforcement officers fined a vessel owner for multiple safety and legal violations, one of which was a “violation of 46 C.F.R. 67.323 for operating in coastwise trade without the appropriate Certificate of Documentation endorsement,” according to the “United States Coast Guard News.”
“Since we started, our goal has always been to help vessel owners with the documentation process. It is never worth it to try and get around these laws, to avoid documentation. That’s always a quick path towards a hefty fine or much worse. We know the document process can be a bit challenging, which is one of the major reasons that we’ve expanded our business. We look forward to helping vessel owners today and for a long time to come with their documentation,” said Jake Hannigan of The National Documentation Portal.
The National Documentation Portal has optimized their site for mobile devices. As such, vessel owners will be able to use this site on essentially any kind of phone, laptop, tablet, and others, provided that they have internet connectivity.
For more information about vessel documentation renewal, conducting a vessel documentation search, or to make a press inquiry, contact The National Documentation Portal at info@nvdcrenewal.us.
