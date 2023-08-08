Q-CTRL Becomes First Independent Quantum Software Vendor to Achieve ISO 27001 Certification
ISO 27001 risk-based certification enables the quantum software leader to facilitate new business through its organizational commitment to information security
Q-CTRL, a global leader in developing useful quantum technologies through quantum control infrastructure software, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, making Q-CTRL the first independent software vendor (ISV) in the quantum technology sector to obtain this internationally recognized standard.
ISO 27001 outlines best practices for information security management system (ISMS) implementation. Conformity with this International Standard means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all relevant best practices and principles. In many cases it is a mandatory precondition for commercial engagement with large vendors.
The policies and controls Q-CTRL enacted in obtaining ISO 27001 certification strengthen the company’s position as a trusted partner delivering software products to the quantum tech industry and quantum computing end-users.
The independent ISO certification of robust security infrastructure and practices provides assurance to current and prospective customers: Q-CTRL’s commitment to data security reaches the highest level of internationally recognized standards. Q-CTRL is now ISO 27001-compliant company wide.
"Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone for Q-CTRL. It formalizes the emphasis on professional product engineering, delivery, and security that sets Q-CTRL’s products apart in the sector. As we work with some of the largest tech enterprises in the world, it's crucial for us to ensure our security practices are at global standard," said Matthew Rogers, Head of Operations of Q-CTRL.
"ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone for Q-CTRL and affirms their commitment to protecting their clients’ sensitive information,” said Scott Crowder, Vice President, IBM Quantum Adoption and Business Development. “
Q-CTRL is currently partnering with major private and public-sector clients including IBM, Xerox PARC, and Transport for New South Wales, all of whom demand the highest levels of security in an ISMS. Being able to provide this assurance to future customers will eliminate hurdles that typically slow down the due diligence and contracting processes, allowing Q-CTRL to grow revenue-generating opportunities more rapidly than competitors.
About Q-CTRL
Q-CTRL’s quantum control infrastructure software for R&D professionals and quantum
computing end users delivers the highest performance error-correcting and suppressing techniques globally, and provides a unique capability accelerating the pathway to the first useful quantum computers and quantum sensors. Q-CTRL operates a globally leading quantum sensing division focused on software-level innovation for strategic capability. Q-CTRL also has developed Black Opal, an edtech platform that enables users to quickly learn quantum computing.
Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in 2017, Q-CTRL has pioneered the quantum infrastructure software segment, and has become the leading product-focused software company in the broader quantum sector. In 2022, Q-CTRL augmented its product leadership, bringing in deep tech executive Aravind Ratnam as Chief Strategy Officer and Silicon Valley veteran Alex Shih as Head of Product, to guide a team of world-class engineers and product specialists.
Q-CTRL has been an inaugural member of the IBM Quantum Network startup program since 2018, and recently announced that Q-CTRL’s performance management software would run natively on IBM Quantum systems. The company has announced partnerships with end-users Xerox PARC, Capgemini, and Transport for NSW to deliver useful quantum computing to enterprise. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, Berlin, and London.
About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.
