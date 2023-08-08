Aircare International Introduces Groundbreaking Emergency Training Simulator "FACTS IX"
53' step deck trailer, emergency training simulator "FACTS IX" provides an extremely immersive emergency aviation training experience
We are experiencing a surge in demand for onsite training, so it is very likely that FACTS IX will be seen by customers throughout the United States,”TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An in-flight emergency can be terrifying–darkness, intense turbulence, fire/smoke, decompression and other crises can paralyze crew and passengers. Seconds count when reacting to these dangers, so the best bet for survival is cabin safety training and practicing responses at 5 feet off the ground, not 45,000 feet, Aircare International asserts.
Aircare FACTS Training - Aircare International’s general emergency and aviation training program - is inclusive and comprehensive, and well-known within the business aviation community. In addition to Aircare’s various fixed-base training facilities and hundreds of scheduled courses throughout the United States, Aircare FACTS offers customized onsite programs for flight departments seeking the benefits of group training. Their most recent endeavor is the introduction of their new emergency training simulator, FACTS IX. One of 7 training simulators replicating the cabin of a private jet. The best part is that FACTS IX can come to you. The 53' step deck trailer allows it to go just about anywhere.
It is the latest model in Aircare’s fleet of interactive cabin simulators. These advanced simulators train flight crews and passengers for a wide variety of potential in-flight emergencies. Throughout its 40-years in business, Aircare FACTS Training specializes in the “human factor” of emergency response, better preparing trainees for real-world situations. Critical thinking is the key–how to communicate and respond under intense stress.
“The addition of FACTS IX is exciting for multiple reasons,” says Brian Hayvaz, Vice President of Operations for Aircare FACTS Training. “For one, the new simulator will allow us to better serve customers that prefer the convenience and efficiency of onsite training at their own hangar. However, it is also going to provide us the ability to offer more programs at our Van Nuys facility. Our current mobile workhorse, FACTS VIII, will be permanently installed at Van Nuys, allowing us to increase the frequency of available programs at that training center.”
“We are experiencing a surge in demand for onsite training, so it is very likely that FACTS IX will be seen by customers throughout the United States,” says Hayvaz. “The ability to tailor a training program to meet operational needs is a huge draw for our onsite customers.”
FACTS IX replicates the interior of a business jet installed on a 53’ step deck trailer that can be transported to nearly any US location. Its hydraulic system allows the craft to shift, providing an extensive, realistic simulator experience. The on-board PA system ensures realistic communications occur between the cockpit and flight crew and passengers. Fully functioning, real windows and emergency exits provide practice for safe egress.
Adding to the real-life training, decompression exercises help participants know their tolerance level of cabin decompression, and smoke machines generate realistic conditions for an on-board fire.
Aircare FACTS Training, known as the gold standard in cabin safety and general emergency training in business aviation, provides a wide variety of programs year-round at its six facilities. Aircare recommends personnel repeat the training annually to stay current with all aspects of in-flight emergency response.
Visit Aircare International's website for a complete training schedule and details and for videos of training sessions, or call (360) 967-9862 for more information.
