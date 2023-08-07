Harness Racing Kicks off 2023 Grandstand Action
ILLINOIS, August 7 - All Races Will Feature Illinois Horses
"To be able to provide an expanded showcase of Illinois horses on our State's biggest stage and on one of the world's fastest tracks is a tremendous way to start off our state fair," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. "Our hope is that those who have never experienced harness racing at the fair will come out and enjoy these races and the ones that follow throughout the fair."
The harness races on August 10 will feature a split card with the first post time at 11 a.m., with the second post time at 5 p.m. and a kids activity bag giveaway courtesy of Illinois Horsemen Association for the first 200 spectators. Admission into the harness races is free for fairgoers. The remainder of the Illinois State Fair harness races are listed below with post times for each day at 11 a.m.:
Friday, August 11- T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Illinois Horsemen Association
Saturday, August 12- Stuffed Horse Giveaway courtesy of Illinois Horsemen Association
Wednesday, August 16- Family Ice Cream Social presented by Prairie Farms
Thursday, August 17- Family Ice Cream Social presented by Prairie Farms
*Giveaways for the first 200 spectators
