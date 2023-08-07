Harness Racing Kicks off 2023 Grandstand Action

ILLINOIS, August 7 - All Races Will Feature Illinois Horses





SPRINGFIELD, IL - The The Illinois State Fair Grandstand will host harness racing to kick off the 2023 grandstand calendar on County Fairs and Horse Racing Day Thursday, August 10. Known as one of the fastest tracks in the world, the one-mile track will feature strictly Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) sponsored races on opening day. Every horse that takes the track will be either Illinois conceived or foaled.





"To be able to provide an expanded showcase of Illinois horses on our State's biggest stage and on one of the world's fastest tracks is a tremendous way to start off our state fair," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. "Our hope is that those who have never experienced harness racing at the fair will come out and enjoy these races and the ones that follow throughout the fair."





The harness races on August 10 will feature a split card with the first post time at 11 a.m., with the second post time at 5 p.m. and a kids activity bag giveaway courtesy of Illinois Horsemen Association for the first 200 spectators. Admission into the harness races is free for fairgoers. The remainder of the Illinois State Fair harness races are listed below with post times for each day at 11 a.m.:





Friday, August 11- T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Illinois Horsemen Association

Saturday, August 12- Stuffed Horse Giveaway courtesy of Illinois Horsemen Association

Wednesday, August 16- Family Ice Cream Social presented by Prairie Farms

Thursday, August 17- Family Ice Cream Social presented by Prairie Farms

*Giveaways for the first 200 spectators





As a reminder, tickets are on sale now for all announced grandstand shows on ticketmaster.com and in-person at the ISF Box Office.





Thursday, August 11: Harness Racing- Noon and 5:00pm post

Free





Friday, August 11: Old Dominion with Alexandra Kay

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Saturday, August 12: An Evening with The Doobie Brothers

Tier 3 - $75 / Tier 2 - $80 / Tier 1 - $85 / SRO Track - $85 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $140





Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with Tennille Townes

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90





Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with Brittney Spencer

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.





