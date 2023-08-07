Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Expanding Youth Access to Prosthetics Care

ILLINOIS, August 7 - Illinois becomes fourth state in nation to pass act

SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 2195, also known as the "So Kids Can Move" initiative, which will allow thousands of children and youth with limb loss or limb difference to afford prosthetic care that enables them to participate in physical activities. This legislation makes Illinois just the fourth state in the nation to pass this act.

"Our children deserve quality healthcare and today we take another step to make that a reality," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I'm proud to sign this legislation into law that will provide thousands of children with the appropriate prosthetic care they need to participate in physical activities—ensuring they can remain active and healthy."

"The So Kids Can Move Initiative expands pathways to equitable healthcare by providing children and their families access to prosthetic care — and it is a critical step in the mission to ensure every child has access to the care and resources they need to play, be active, and thrive," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "We must continue breaking down barriers so our youngest Illinoisans with limb loss or limb difference can lead full lives and reach new heights with the support they need and deserve."

The legislation requires insurance coverage for medically necessary prosthetic or custom orthotic devices to maximize the patient's whole-body health and function. It amends the Accident and Health Article of the Illinois Insurance Code and codifies that with respect to an enrollee at any age, coverage of a prosthetic or custom orthotic device shall be provided.

"The American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association along with the So EveryBODY Can Move initiative partners, the National Association for the Advancement of Orthotics and Prosthetics, the Amputee Coalition, and the American Academy of Orthotists and Prosthetists are grateful to Governor Pritzker for signing this life-changing legislation into law," said Eve Lee, MBA, CAE, American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association Executive Director. "In doing so, the healthcare inequity that Illinoisans living with limb loss and limb difference experience when they are unable to afford and access orthotic and prosthetic care that helps them be physically active due to inadequate insurance coverage is being addressed. Ultimately, thousands of lives, including the lives of the numerous advocates who were instrumental in getting this legislation passed will be impacted."

"The signing of SB 2195 into law is a great day in the limb loss, limb difference and limb impairment community," said Allie Johnson, Paralympian 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. "Access to sport has been so life changing for me and I can't wait to see more amputees and limb difference/impaired individuals trying new things and breaking down barriers!"

"We have the technology that allows children and adults with limb loss or limb difference to play outside, participate in sports and pursue their goals without limitations. But without the help of insurance, these prosthetics and orthotics are often too costly for many individuals and families," said State Sen. Ann Gillespie (D-Arlington Heights). "By expanding what is considered medically necessary - which living an active, healthy lifestyle is - we are breaking down barriers and empowering individuals to embrace their full potential."



"Thanks to incredible advances in technology, movement, exercise and sport are available to a new generation of people with limb loss," said State Rep. Will Guzzardi (IL-39). "And with the passage of Senate Bill 2195, we're making sure that this life-changing technology is available to everyone who might benefit from it."

"On behalf of patients who will now have access to prosthetic and custom orthotic devices to engage in healthy physical activities, we thank Senate and House members for their bipartisan support. And Governor Pritzker for signing SB 2195 in law," said James Kaiser, CP/LP President, Illinois Society of Orthotists & Prosthetists.