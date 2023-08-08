Multiverse Computing Partners with Tech Mahindra to Set Global Enterprises on Path to Quantum Solutions
The partnership offers Singularity’s quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to the tech company’s digital transformation and business re-engineering customers.
While Multiverse Computing brings the depth of algorithmic computing, Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab brings the fundamental and translation research of applying the same to businesses and their problems.”SAN SEBASTIÁN, SPAIN, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiverse Computing, a global leader in value-based quantum computing solutions, announces a new partnership to deliver its cutting-edge quantum computing software to Tech Mahindra's global customers. Tech Mahindra is a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business engineering services and solutions.
With this partnership, Tech Mahindra and Multiverse Computing will jointly develop a go-to-market strategy to serve global customers across sectors including finance, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and government. The partnership will facilitate co-innovation and joint development in the quantum field and enhance the understanding of the technology by sharing pitch books and collaterals with end-customers.
In addition to strengthening Tech Mahindra's global footprint, the partnership will also enhance its expertise in AI and quantum computing. Tech Mahindra has a global presence with expertise in infrastructure, cloud services, augmented reality, and virtual reality. The organization specializes in digital transformation and a business process improvement platform called NXT.NOW™.
“Tech Mahindra understands the challenges that customers in every sector are facing, and they see the potential and new opportunities that quantum computing brings,” said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO and co-founder of Multiverse Computing. “We will combine their technical and customer knowledge with our quantum software expertise to solve difficult business problems.”
Tech Mahindra has a global network of Makers Labs with a different deep-tech focus for each location. The lab in Dallas, Texas focuses on AI and AR/VR while the location in Ipswich, UK, studies quantum computing and networks. Tech Mahindra also has an internal quantum team and recently published a white paper on quantum computing and supply chain management.
Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “The new era of computing is algorithmic. Quantum computing is no longer a far-off dream. Quantum-inspired algorithms are now helping AI to perform and optimize better. Our partnership with Multiverse Computing stands on the same principle. While Multiverse Computing brings with itself the depth of algorithmic computing, Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab brings with it the fundamental and translation research of applying the same to businesses and their problems.”
The collaboration will primarily focus on quantum and quantum-inspired computing for Tech Mahindra’s clients in finance, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and government. Multiverse Computing will work with the Tech Mahindra sales team to demonstrate how Singularity can be customized and implemented for their customers.
Multiverse’s Singularity is an industrial quantum and quantum-inspired software platform focused on solving real-world challenges for large enterprises. Among other features, Singularity’s user interface incorporates tools such as Microsoft Excel plug-ins that allow use of the platform’s core algorithms without prior knowledge of quantum computing. Singularity is hardware agnostic and will run on the platform that is best for the particular use case. Manufacturing, finance and risk management companies have used Singularity to improve defect detection, build high-performance investment portfolios and strengthen cybersecurity defenses.
About Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation. It is a USD 6.5+ billion organization with 148k+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1250+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. It is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. It is the fastest growing brand globally in ‘brand value rank’ and among the top 7 IT brands globally in brand strength with AA+ rating. With its NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for its ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. It aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.
Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federations of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.
About Multiverse Computing
Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems in finance, banking, manufacturing, energy, and cybersecurity to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy. The company’s expertise in quantum algorithms and quantum-inspired algorithms means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices as well as classical high-performance computers. Its flagship product, Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum computing with common software tools. The company also serves enterprises in the mobility, energy, life sciences and industry 4.0 sectors. Multiverse is based in San Sebastian, Spain, with branc
