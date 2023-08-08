Multiverse Computing Partners with Tech Mahindra to Set Global Enterprises on Path to Quantum Solutions

The partnership offers Singularity’s quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to the tech company’s digital transformation and business re-engineering customers.

While Multiverse Computing brings the depth of algorithmic computing, Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab brings the fundamental and translation research of applying the same to businesses and their problems.” — Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra