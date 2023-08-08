Benchmark Gensuite Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for ESG Management & Reporting Software
Benchmark Gensuite announces its inclusion as a representative vendor in Gartner's prestigious Market Guide for ESG Management and Reporting Software.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite, the leading provider of digital EHS, Sustainability, & ESG Reporting solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion as a representative vendor in Gartner's prestigious Market Guide for ESG Management and Reporting Software. This recognition underscores Benchmark Gensuite's commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that empower organizations to achieve their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and drive sustainable business practices.
Gartner, a leading research and advisory firm in the tech sector, publishes the Market Guide for ESG Management and Reporting Software to assist enterprises in identifying and evaluating solutions that enable effective ESG data management, reporting, and performance improvement. The guide serves as an essential resource for businesses seeking to integrate ESG considerations into their overall strategic initiatives and meet the demands of stakeholders and investors who are increasingly focused on sustainability and corporate responsibility.
Inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide is a testament to Benchmark Gensuite's dedication to delivering innovative software solutions that address the complex challenges of ESG management and reporting.
With a robust platform, tailored specifically for Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) professionals, sustainability managers, and ESG reporting teams, Benchmark Gensuite empowers organizations to streamline data collection, track performance metrics, and enhance transparency across all aspects of ESG initiatives.
For over two decades, Benchmark Gensuite has been at the forefront of digital transformation, delivering user-friendly and scalable solutions to subscribers across diverse industries worldwide. This recent recognition by Gartner, coming just months after the company’s inclusion in Gartner’s Market Guide for EHS software. solidifies Benchmark Gensuite's position as a trusted partner in ESG management and reporting and affirms the company's dedication to helping organizations advance their sustainability goals while optimizing operational efficiency.
Learn more about Benchmark Gensuite and its ESG Reporting solutions, visit https://benchmarkgensuite.com/
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Gensuite®
jen.redden@benchmarkdigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube