Traffic Switch Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 from Aberdeen to Bath

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023



Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – On Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, traffic will be switched to the newly constructed westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12 from Aberdeen to Bath.

Once the traffic switch is complete, the contractor will begin work to build the new alignments for eastbound Highway 12. Motorists should prepare for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers through the work zone.

This work is part of a $20.5 million grading and paving project that includes lighting, pipework and a reinforced concrete box culvert.

Additional information about this reconstruction project is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/aberdeentobath-pcn-05ht.

