Horses Healing Hearts Featured in "Woman's World" Magazine, Inspiring Change and Hope

Founder, Liz Olszewski, connects with one of the therapy horses of Horses Healing Hearts

Horses Healing Hearts Inspires Change and Hope Through "Women's World" Magazine Feature - How the organization is Helping Children Affected by Trauma

Liz's vision and dedication have led Horses Healing Hearts (HHH) to become an inspiring model of change offering hope for children affected by addiction. We are proud HHH began here in South Florida." — Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Horses Healing Hearts, a remarkable charity based in Delray Beach, Florida, is thrilled to announce that it has been featured in the August 7th issue of Women's World Magazine. With an extensive readership of approximately 1.6 million subscribers, this two-page feature has shed light on the incredible work this organization is having on children growing up in homes with parental addiction.

Founded by Lizabeth Olszewski 13 years ago, Horses Healing Hearts is breaking the cycle of addiction by providing a unique and effective approach partnering with horses to foster trust, confidence, and healthy life skills among children. Olszewski's dedication and vision have resulted in a powerful initiative that equips young individuals with the tools to escape the often-generational cycle of addiction.

The Women's World Magazine feature delves into the heartwarming stories of the children who have experienced life-changing moments at Horses Healing Hearts. Through experiential and emotional learning, these children are finding healing, hope, and a renewed sense of purpose, ultimately empowering them to break free from the grip of addiction in their families.

The magazine spotlight has brought a wave of attention to Horses Healing Hearts, leading to several inquiries from passionate individuals and community leaders seeking to establish local Horses Healing Hearts affiliates across various states in the US and even internationally. As our society grapples with the overwhelming challenge of addiction, the demand for innovative, out-of-the-box strategies like those offered by Horses Healing Hearts has never been more pressing.

Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County commented, "Liz’s vision and dedication have led Horses Healing Hearts to become an inspiring model of change offering hope for children and families affected by addiction. We are proud such an impactful organization began here in South Florida and believe their story will motivate others to take action in their own communities."

Horses Healing Hearts invites all interested parties to join their mission in breaking the cycle of addiction and empowering young lives through the healing power of horses. By spreading awareness and support, communities can work together to create positive change for those in need.

For further information or to make a contribution, please visit www.hhhusa.org.

About Horses Healing Hearts:

Horses Healing Hearts is a 501c3 organization founded by Lizabeth Olszewski in 2009 in Wellington, Florida. The organization's mission is to help children growing up in homes with parental addiction by using horses to foster trust, confidence, and healthy life skills. Through experiential and emotional learning, Horses Healing Hearts aims to break the often-generational cycle of addiction and empower children to lead fulfilling lives.

Horses Healing Hearts (HHH) Introduction and Drone Video - in Delray Beach - where peace and healing are found by children of HHH