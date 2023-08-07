Submit Release
Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Lamont Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in the 700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:54 am, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

The vehicle of interest is described as a newer model four door, black Mercedes Benz SUV. It was last seen displaying a tag from an unknown state. It was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

