Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,741 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 1900 Block of Jackson Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in the 1900 block of Jackson Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

 

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 1900 Block of Jackson Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more