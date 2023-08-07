Justice Leondra Kruger will be in Denver on Monday for the American Bar Association’s annual meeting, participating in a roundtable discussion — “The Next Battleground: State Constitutions and Individual Rights.” The program is billed as one that will explore the interplay between recent U.S. Supreme Court landmark decisions and state constitutions and individual rights.
You just read:
Justice Kruger speaking about state constitutions at the ABA annual meeting
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.