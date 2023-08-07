Traveling LEGO® Exhibit Taking over Tennessee
LEGO: Toy or Art?
It is our fervent hope that these works of art will inspire present and future generations to forever appreciate LEGO® bricks and use their imagination.”KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Popular Art Exhibition featuring renowned artists whose works are built entirely of LEGO® bricks highlights how everyone's favorite brick is more than just a toy.
If you missed Tennessee's largest display Of LEGO® creations when BrickUniverse stopped in Chattanooga or Memphis, then be sure to grab tickets when BrickUniverse comes to Knoxville at the World's Fair Exhibition Hall, August 12th-13th or in Middle Tennessee at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center September 2nd-3rd. Each venue will be transformed into a magical world of bricks as artists, enthusiasts, fans and families come together to celebrate the limitless creativity LEGO® bricks have to offer.
This highly anticipated event will showcase a breathtaking array of artistic masterpieces crafted by artists from around the country. Prepare to be amazed by their inspiring creations, which range from intricate cityscapes, towering skyscrapers and detailed replicas of famous landmarks. These awe-inspiring displays will transport visitors into a world where imagination knows no bounds.
"The BrickUniverse team is thrilled to bring this incredible LEGO® experience to Tennessee. We have curated a collection of astonishing art made of LEGO® brick that will captivate attendees of all ages. From intricate mosaics to massive sculptures, there will be something to delight every fan of the beloved brick," said event organizer, Lauren Beights.
But the excitement doesn't stop there! BrickUniverse offers building zones where attendees can unleash their creativity and construct their very own LEGO masterpiece to put on display during the event. Whether you're a seasoned builder or just starting out, these building zones provide the perfect opportunity to let your imagination soar.
As if this wasn't enough, a bustling Brick Market awaits visitors, where vendors will be selling everything and anything LEGO®-related. From rare and collectible sets to unique accessories and custom bricks, there's no shortage of LEGO® treasures to discover.
General admission tickets for this extraordinary event start at just $12.99 when purchasing tickets online. With limited availability, be sure to secure your tickets early to avoid disappointment. Ticket holders will have two time slots to choose from each day, with hours running from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM.
To purchase your tickets and learn more about BrickUniverse, please visit www.BrickuniverseUsa.com.
About BrickUniverse: Since 2014 this family run event has been giving artists a platform to display their masterpieces.
