KLIK’s Breakthrough Multimedia Collaboration Solutions Now Available at B&H Photo Video

KLIK turns any space into a hybrid collaboration hub by allowing both in-person and remote users to share content, audio and video in one simple to us platform.

KLIK enables users to collaborate both in-person and remotely with powerful conferencing, live streaming, annotation and collaboration tools that are simple to use.

Located in New York City, B&H Photo Video is an authorized and trusted reseller for thousands of manufacturers, and their massive Superstore in Manhattan is a destination for pros and amateurs alike.

B&H has been the professional's source for photography, video, audio, and more since 1973.

The KLIKBoks HUB integrates video and audio capture, wireless screen sharing, file sharing, annotation, local streaming and live streaming into one affordable device.

KLIKBoks HUB is the integrated multimedia capture, distribution & collaboration system designed for hybrid meetings, classes and events.

Effective immediately all KLIK products are in stock and available for immediate shipment from B&H Photo Video and its affiliated B2B, EDU and GSA websites.

We're thrilled to partner with B&H to bring our innovative collaboration tools to their loyal customers with the exceptional service and support they've enjoyed since 1973."

— Costa Lakoumentas, CEO KLIKBoks, Inc.
— Costa Lakoumentas, CEO KLIKBoks, Inc.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KLIKBoks, Inc. (https://www.klikboks.com) leading makers of the KLIK line of Multimedia Collaboration Solutions aimed at Business, Education & Government, proudly announce the availability of their full line of industry-leading products at the award-winning technology retail leader, B&H Photo Video Inc. in New York City, NY. Effective immediately all KLIK products are in stock and available for immediate shipment from B & H (https://bhpho.to/3QwumLC) and its affiliated B2B, EDU and GSA websites.

KLIKBoks is transforming the way people connect, learn, and collaborate. Their innovative KLIK and KLIKBoks product lines seamlessly integrate wireless presentation, interactive whiteboarding, live streaming, session recording, and video conferencing into a single, cost-effective solution. The company’s all-in-one systems provide unparalleled collaborative experiences for businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies.

"We're thrilled to partner with B&H to bring our innovative collaboration tools to more customers," said Costa Lakoumentas, CEO of KLIKBoks. "B&H's reputation, reach and commitment to providing customers with the latest technologies make them an ideal partner for us. Together, we'll make it even easier for organizations to equip their teams with powerful yet affordable collaboration solutions.”

About KLIKBoks, Inc.
KLIKBoks, Inc. develops advanced collaboration technologies that boost productivity, enhance teamwork, and enrich the learning experience. Their KLIK and KLIKBoks product lines offer innovative, easy-to-use solutions for seamless hybrid collaboration in meeting rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, and event spaces. KLIKBoks, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, WA (https://www.klikboks.com).

About B&H Photo Video
B&H has been the professional's source for photography, video, audio, and more since 1973. Located in New York City, B&H Photo Video is an authorized and trusted reseller for thousands of manufacturers, and their massive Superstore in Manhattan is a destination for pros and amateurs alike. Beyond the retail store, B&H Photo Video operates a global business-to-business division and ships to customers in over 100 countries (https://www.bhphotovideo.com).

About

KLIK is the leading provider of multimedia collaboration solutions to Education, Enterprise & Government, empowering teams to capture, distribute and share content both in-person and over the internet. KLIK products allow users to share any content, from any device, to any destination, including local video screens, smart TVs, users' laptops, and even live broadcast, simply and instantly. Add any source device, from smartphones and tablets, to PCs, video cameras and microphones, document cameras and even digital microscopes for a truly integrated communication system and share your content across any video conferencing platform.

KLIKBoks is changing the way people collaborate.

