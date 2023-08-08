KLIK’s Breakthrough Multimedia Collaboration Solutions Now Available at B&H Photo Video

KLIK enables users to collaborate both in-person and remotely with powerful conferencing, live streaming, annotation and collaboration tools that are simple to use. B&H has been the professional's source for photography, video, audio, and more since 1973. KLIKBoks HUB is the integrated multimedia capture, distribution & collaboration system designed for hybrid meetings, classes and events.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KLIKBoks, Inc. (https://www.klikboks.com) leading makers of the KLIK line of Multimedia Collaboration Solutions aimed at Business, Education & Government, proudly announce the availability of their full line of industry-leading products at the award-winning technology retail leader, B&H Photo Video Inc. in New York City, NY. Effective immediately all KLIK products are in stock and available for immediate shipment from B & H (https://bhpho.to/3QwumLC) and its affiliated B2B, EDU and GSA websites.

KLIKBoks is transforming the way people connect, learn, and collaborate. Their innovative KLIK and KLIKBoks product lines seamlessly integrate wireless presentation, interactive whiteboarding, live streaming, session recording, and video conferencing into a single, cost-effective solution. The company’s all-in-one systems provide unparalleled collaborative experiences for businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies.

"We're thrilled to partner with B&H to bring our innovative collaboration tools to more customers," said Costa Lakoumentas, CEO of KLIKBoks. "B&H's reputation, reach and commitment to providing customers with the latest technologies make them an ideal partner for us. Together, we'll make it even easier for organizations to equip their teams with powerful yet affordable collaboration solutions.”

About KLIKBoks, Inc.

KLIKBoks, Inc. develops advanced collaboration technologies that boost productivity, enhance teamwork, and enrich the learning experience. Their KLIK and KLIKBoks product lines offer innovative, easy-to-use solutions for seamless hybrid collaboration in meeting rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, and event spaces. KLIKBoks, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, WA (https://www.klikboks.com).

About B&H Photo Video

B&H has been the professional's source for photography, video, audio, and more since 1973. Located in New York City, B&H Photo Video is an authorized and trusted reseller for thousands of manufacturers, and their massive Superstore in Manhattan is a destination for pros and amateurs alike. Beyond the retail store, B&H Photo Video operates a global business-to-business division and ships to customers in over 100 countries (https://www.bhphotovideo.com).