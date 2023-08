FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 05, 2023

Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 23-08 Activating State Emergency Operations Plan in Response to Severe Weather

Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-08, activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to severe weather and flooding that has been impacting the state beginning on July 29. Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail katy.linnenbrink@sema.dps.mo.gov