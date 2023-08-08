DELFINA USA AND S&R SPORT WELCOME OLYMPIC & WORLD CHAMPION AMANDA LONGAN TO THEIR TOP TEAM OF SPONSORED ATHLETES
The USA Water Polo Player Joins the Brands as Their Popularity Continues to Increase Across the U.S.
We are thrilled to partner with Amanda, an incredible talent, as we support the enthusiasm for water polo nationwide”TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Delfina USA and S&R Sport, leaders in aquatic sports apparel and equipment, are thrilled to announce the addition of World and Olympic champion Amanda Longan to their elite squad of athletes. As one of the most decorated U.S. water polo goalies, including her most recent recognition as being named Best Goalkeeper following the Gold Medal win in the 2023 World Aquatics World Cup, Longan's expertise and experience will elevate the brands’ position in the market to new heights.
— Steve Granick, President and Co-Founder of S&R Sport
This collaboration comes at a time of unprecedented growth in the popularity of water polo in the United States, especially among women. "We are thrilled to partner with Amanda, an incredible talent, as we support the enthusiasm for water polo nationwide," says Steve Granick, President and Co-Founder of S&R Sport. "Her skills in the pool and dedication to developing women's water polo align perfectly with our values."
Amanda Longan, a recipient of the prestigious Cutino Award and regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the University of Southern California, is a pivotal figure who will inspire more women to explore opportunities in the sport. This partnership is expected to shine a spotlight on water polo and contribute significantly to the ongoing expansion of women's water polo in the USA.
To learn more about Delfina USA and S&R Sport, visit www.srsport.com and follow @srsport & @delfina_usa.
About Delfina
Delfina is an internationally recognized brand for quality water polo, swimwear, and team gear that has been helping athletes to get the most out of their aquatic performances since 1989. With a commitment to craftsmanship, their unique value proposition lies in custom-designed gear for teams from across the globe. Delfina’s mission is to be relentless in its pursuit of producing premium and innovative gear for aquatic sports with cutting-edge design that will help athletes stand out both on and off the pool deck. The Bulgarian-based company is a proud sponsor of numerous professional water polo teams including recently crowned three-peat LEN Champions League winner Pro Recco, as well as national teams across the world such as Germany, Canada, Montenegro, and New Zealand, to name a few. As part of a major push in the United States, Delfina USA has become the Official Ball of the Mountain Pacific Sports Conference (MPSF), the top collegiate league in the country. Recently, Delfina also became an official multi-year LEN Water Polo sponsor as the brand strives to become the world’s leading company for custom-designed gear in water polo, swimming, and diving, paving the way for a future filled with top performance and style excellence!
About S&R Sport
S&R Sport is dedicated to helping water polo and competitive swimmers reach their full potential. For more than 30 years, S&R Sport has been led by UCLA Bruin Water Polo alum Steve Granick who has continued to play and coach in the sport he loves. The company is a leading U.S. distributor of nearly every major water polo brand and a trusted source for quality aquatic sports products and custom gear by thousands of teams across the country. The SoCal company provides an unparalleled level of customer service that ensures customers meet their goals while also providing them with expert product knowledge. S&R Sport’s mission is to develop loyal customers by meeting and exceeding expectations and contributing to their success and happiness – it’s why they strive for excellence each day! Through the values of integrity, expertise, innovation, passion, customer service, reliability & teamwork their vision is to remain the number one source for aquatic sport products across North America.
About Amanda Longan
Born in 1997, Amanda Longan is a decorated American water polo goalkeeper and member of the United States women's national water polo team. She became a world champion at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships. Longan also participated at the 2017 Summer Universiade, 2017 FINA Women's Water Polo World League, 2018 FINA Women's Water Polo World Cup, 2019 Pan American Games, and 2019 FINA Women's Water Polo World League. Amanda was also part of the gold medal women's water polo tournament at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Currently, Amanda is part of the U.S. women’s senior national team that just participated in the 2023 World Championships.
