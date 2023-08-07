Attorney General Bird Sues EPA for Failure to Implement Sale of Year-Round E15 Gasoline

DES MOINES— Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird sued the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) for failing to fulfill Governor Kim Reynolds’ request to allow the sale of year-round E15 gasoline.

On April 28, 2022, a bipartisan coalition of governors, led by Governor Kim Reynolds, asked the EPA to allow the sale of E15 gasoline through the summer. Despite the Clean Air Act requiring the EPA to comply within 90 days, the EPA has remained silent and refused to act. It has now been over 376 days since the expiration of that 90-day deadline.

“The Biden Administration has dragged its feet long enough,” said Attorney General Bird. “Hardworking Iowans deserve a cheaper, cleaner option at the gas pump. But despite the Governors’ request, the EPA has refused to allow Iowans to buy the fuel they want. Well, Iowans are done waiting. We’re taking President Biden and the EPA to court to make E15 available year-round.”

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers also joined the lawsuit on behalf of the State of Nebraska.

Read the full lawsuit here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov