Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 1900 Block of Jackson Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in the 1900 block of Jackson Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

