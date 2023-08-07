Altura Credit Union Celebrates Local Artists by Funding Mural in Moreno Valley
The new Moreno Valley mural, funded by Altura Credit Union and led by local community artist, Rosy Cortez, is located at 24050 Sunnymead Boulevard on the wall of Robert's Fine Art & Framing.
Each artist was given a historical reference image of Moreno Valley, and they painted it in their own unique style.
The most rewarding part of this mural has been the people that come by and share their stories or memories of Moreno Valley.”RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altura Credit Union, committed to supporting local artists and investing in the communities it serves, recently funded a second mural project that was led by local community artist, Rosy Cortez.
— Rosy Cortez, Artist
The Moreno Valley mural, installed after the Casa Blanca mural in Riverside during July 2023, can be viewed on the wall of Robert's Fine Art & Framing at 24050 Sunnymead Boulevard.
“I wanted to create a mural that would best represent and highlight the frame shop, the city, and be an opportunity to showcase Moreno Valley’s talented painters,” Cortez said. “And, on a deeper level, help residents see their city as beautiful, instill a sense of pride or nostalgia.”
A vibrant patchwork of art, the mural resembles a museum wall and features the contributions of eight different artists. “Each artist was given a reference image and they painted in their unique styles,” Cortez said. “The images chosen were all iconic or historical references to Moreno Valley including images of donkeys, or old Sunnymead.” With additional help from other residents for research, labor, and documentation, the overall process resulted in a cumulative 220 hours of labor.
The mural was officially unveiled at a celebration at the store’s parking lot, where local businesses provided food and drinks for the community. “The most rewarding part of this mural has been the people that come by and share their stories or memories of Moreno Valley,” Cortez said. “There is something in this mural for everyone.”
The Altura Credit Union team continues to look for ways to provide more one-of-a-kind experiences for their Members and for people living in Riverside County. Through sponsorships and more community-based events, the company hopes to strengthen its relationship with surrounding communities and bring to life the goal of Enriching Lives and Empowering Dreams.
Altura Credit Union has been a trusted partner to over 180,000 Members since 1957, offering all the services expected from a full-service financial institution, such as checking and savings accounts; auto loans; and home and personal loans.
For more information on Altura Credit Union, visit www.AlturaCU.com, or call 1-888-883-7228.
