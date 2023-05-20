Altura Credit Union Creates VIP Experience for Select Members at the Southern California Air Show
We were honored to be a presenting sponsor of the Air Show and will continue to support the Air Force's mission to ‘Aim High.'”RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Southern California Air Show made its return to March Air Reserve Base, Altura Credit Union was there to help celebrate and support the local military community while providing a “VIP experience” for select Members during the exhibit.
This year, the Altura Cares team promoted a special giveaway on Facebook and Instagram to find 30 Members (15 for each day) and offer them and a guest an all-day VIP experience during the Air Show. After receiving a complimentary folding chair and goodie bag, Members and their guests enjoyed aerial performances from an exclusive, shade-covered area providing refreshments, snacks, and sunscreen to help counter the heat.
“Altura Credit Union is proud to continue our support of our local military community and Members at the Southern California Air Show,” said Richard Segovia, Outreach Specialist and Lead Coordinator for the VIP experience at Altura. “Employees were out in full force to provide a VIP experience for Members over the two-day event. We were honored to be a presenting sponsor of the Air Show and will continue to support the Air Force's mission to ‘Aim High.’”
The Altura Credit Union team continues to look for ways to provide more one-of-a-kind experiences for their Members and for people living in Riverside County. Through sponsorships and more community-based events, the company hopes to strengthen its relationship with surrounding communities and bring to life the goal of Enriching Lives and Empowering Dreams.
Altura Credit Union has been a trusted partner to over 180,000 Members since 1957, offering all the services expected from a full-service financial institution, such as checking and savings accounts; auto loans; and home and personal loans.
