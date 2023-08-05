Altura Credit Union Supports Local Artists with New Mural in Casa Blanca

The new Casa Blanca mural was made possible by Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and her Beautify Riverside initiative, and with funding from Altura Credit Union.

The mural is located on the side of the Bonnett Irrigation building on Madison Street in Riverside.

The Casa Blanca mural was created to represent the community and bring nostalgia to the generations of Casa Blanca, Riverside residents.”
— Juan Navarro, Artist
RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altura Credit Union is committed to supporting local artists and investing in the communities it serves, and recently funded a new mural project in the Casa Blanca neighborhood of Riverside, led by artist and Eastside Arthouse owner, Juan Navarro.

The mural is located on the side of the Bonnett Irrigation building, which is at 3230 Madison Street, near the train tracks in the historic area of the city.

“The Casa Blanca mural was created to represent the community and bring nostalgia to the generations of Casa Blanca, Riverside residents,” Navarro said. “The inspiration for this work came from community input and walks across the neighborhood with resident Richard Segovia.” Segovia, who administers community giving at Altura Credit Union, and Philip Falcone, from the Mayor’s office, championed the project.

“I am very grateful and honored to be the artist chosen to create a piece that references a major community within Riverside's history,” Navarro said. “This mural was made possible by Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and her Beautify Riverside initiative with funding from Altura Credit Union.”

View the “Casa Blanca Mural Project” video here.

The Altura Credit Union team continues to look for ways to provide more one-of-a-kind experiences for their Members and for people living in Riverside County. Through sponsorships and more community-based events, the company hopes to strengthen its relationship with surrounding communities and bring to life the goal of Enriching Lives and Empowering Dreams.

Altura Credit Union has been a trusted partner to over 180,000 Members since 1957, offering all the services expected from a full-service financial institution, such as checking and savings accounts; auto loans; and home and personal loans.

For more information on Altura Credit Union, visit www.AlturaCU.com, or call 1-888-883-7228.

Casa Blanca Mural Project

