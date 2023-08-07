The Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament October 2, 2023

Doris Muscarella, a passionate networker, business owner, and avid golfer

A business networking golf tournament with a portion of the proceeds to be allocated to families battling Cancer.

Our goal with The Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament is to facilitate meaningful connections between Business Owners & Professionals, all while supporting a cause close to our hearts.” — Doris Muscarella

WESTON, FL, USA, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Calling all business leaders! The Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament is set to take place on October 2, 2023, at the prestigious Club at Weston Hills in Weston, Florida. This exclusive Executive Golf Event promises to be a day filled with excellent golf, meaningful connections, and the opportunity to give back to the community.Hosted by Doris Muscarella, The Martini Golf Classic is not your typical golf outing. It offers a unique platform for executives and professionals to meet and interact with other business leaders in their target market while supporting a noble cause. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to My Family Matters Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families dealing with Cancer.This Professional Business Networking Tournament is tailored to provide an exceptional golfing experience, complemented by strategic networking opportunities. Participants will enjoy the picturesque greens of the renowned Robert Trent Jones, Jr. course while engaging in meaningful conversations that can lead to potential business partnerships, collaborations, and professional growth.Event Details:Check-In/Registration: 7:30 am Shotgun Start: 8:30 amLocation: The Club at Weston Hills, 2600 Country Club Way, Weston, FL. 33332 Tournament Golf Tournament Cost: • Individual Golfer: $250. • Foursome: $1,000.During registration, participants will be asked to list three (3) professions in their target market, and we will make every effort to pair them with like-minded individuals, optimizing their networking experience. Complimentary practice balls and drink stations on the course will be provided to ensure a well-rounded golfing experience.The Martini Golf Classic includes:• Breakfast and Full-course lunch buffet• Welcome Golfer's Gift Bags• Golf & Cart Fees• Awards & gifts• Digital Directory of members in attendance for networkingThe highlight of the morning will be the exciting $10,000 Putting Contest, commencing at 7:30 am, setting the tone for an exhilarating day ahead. "Our goal with The Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament is to facilitate meaningful connections between C-suite executives, CEOs, CFOs, and other high-level professionals, all while supporting a cause close to our hearts. We invite all business leaders to join us for this exceptional event and make a difference in the lives of families battling Cancer through the My Family Matters Foundation," said Doris Muscarella, Golf Tournament Organizer.To learn more about the event and register, visit: https://themartinigolfclassic.com/ . For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or general information, please contact Doris Muscarella, Golf Tournament Consultant Phone: (954) 240-4853 Email: info@themartinigolfclassic.comThe Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournaments are unique events founded in 2022 by Doris Muscarella, a passionate networker, business owner, and avid golfer. As a business development and golf tournament consultant, Doris has a knack for building strong relationships and generating business opportunities for her clients. She also shares her love of golf, combining it with the power of networking to create a one-of-a-kind experience. The Martini Golf Classic is not just a regular golf tournament; it is a platform where professionals from various industries come together to connect, collaborate, and build valuable business relationships. Our event offers a perfect blend of friendly competition on the golf course and meaningful networking opportunities. For additional information visit: https://themartinigolfclassic.com/ My Family Matters Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Doc Reno from BIG 105. The mission is to assist families with children fighting cancer in need of financial assistance for expenses not covered by insurance. For additional information visit: https://myfamilymattersfoundation.org/

Welcome to The Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament