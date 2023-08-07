Local bank builds community
The Union Bank Company gives back to Central Ohio in July
We value The Union Bank Company’s team support as it’s always such a blessing to the work of serving our partner families. Whether it’s helping us out on-site with builds or a donation”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Union Bank Company is an Ohio-based bank whose core mission is to give back to the customers and the communities they serve. Each month, The Union Bank Co. donates both their time and money to nonprofits on the bank’s always-growing list of charities. During the month of July, The Union Bank Co. supported Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio.
— President & CEO of Mid-Ohio Habitat for Humanity, E.J. Thomas
Habitat for Humanity’s goal is to ensure that everyone has a safe and warm place to call home. They focus on building communities through acts of service with their build projects or by collecting furniture donations at their ReStores. This dedication to the community is why different Habitat for Humanity's all around Ohio are often on the list of The Union Bank Co.’s nonprofits each month.
For July, The Union Bank Co. went bigger and donated $3000 to this section of Habitat for Humanity which serves a large area of towns across the middle of Ohio. With a reach much larger than one town, a donation from the bank can help people in need all across central Ohio.
“It’s really wonderful to see local organizations give back,” President & CEO of Mid-Ohio Habitat for Humanity, E.J. Thomas stated. “We value The Union Bank Company’s team support as it’s always such a blessing to the work of serving our partner families. Whether it’s helping us out on-site with builds or a donation, we know that everything they do comes from a place of genuine affection for not only our organization but for the hard-working people of central Ohio, too,” Thomas continues.
https://www.habitatmidohio.org/
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com. Member FDIC.
