MDC invites the public to an archery and atlatl introduction in Fulton

FULTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an archery and atlatl introduction course at the Fulton Archery Range on Aug. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This program includes archery safety, bow operation, shooting fundamentals, and safe storage practices. Participants will also learn how to operate and store an atlatl. Atlatls are narrow devices used to throw a spear-like projectile known as a dart. Darts thrown from this hunting tool can achieve speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. Both bow and atlatl are legal methods of harvesting a deer in Missouri. Participants of this event will have the opportunity to practice their bow and atlatl skills.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mX. Questions about this event can be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov. The Fulton Archery Range is located at 2100-2198 Power Lane in Fulton.

