FW: St. Albans Barracks / DUI, Gross C&N, VCOR, Aggravated OOC, FIPO, and LSA.

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

                                                                                                        

CASE#: 23A2004557    

TROOPER: Casey Harkin

STATION: St Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: August 6, 2023 /2303 hours 

LOCATION: Interstate 89, St. Albans, VT. 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Dale Ploof 

AGE:      39
SEAT BELT unknown 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2017 Kia Optima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled 

 

INJURIES 

No Injuries

 

HOSPITAL: N/A          

WEATHER: Clear         

ROAD COND: Dry

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  

On August 6, 2023, at 2303 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on I 89 near MM 112 northbound in St. Albans. When Trooper arrived they observed a black Kia Optima unoccupied. Trooper were able to locate the male operator identified as Dale Ploof in a wooden portion of the median. Ploof initially provided a false name to the Troopers. Investigation revealed that Ploof was operating a motor vehicle in a negligent matter prior to crashing and he violated multiple sets of conditions while operating a motor vehicle. Instigation also revealed that Ploof did not have permission to operate the vehicle. Ploof also exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE:    August 7, 2023, at 8:30 AM            

COURT: Franklin Criminal 

LODGED – YES

LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Bojan.Brkovic@Vermont.gov

 

FW: St. Albans Barracks / DUI, Gross C&N, VCOR, Aggravated OOC, FIPO, and LSA.

