FW: St. Albans Barracks / DUI, Gross C&N, VCOR, Aggravated OOC, FIPO, and LSA.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2004557
TROOPER: Casey Harkin
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 6, 2023 /2303 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89, St. Albans, VT.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dale Ploof
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2017 Kia Optima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES
No Injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD COND: Dry
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 6, 2023, at 2303 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on I 89 near MM 112 northbound in St. Albans. When Trooper arrived they observed a black Kia Optima unoccupied. Trooper were able to locate the male operator identified as Dale Ploof in a wooden portion of the median. Ploof initially provided a false name to the Troopers. Investigation revealed that Ploof was operating a motor vehicle in a negligent matter prior to crashing and he violated multiple sets of conditions while operating a motor vehicle. Instigation also revealed that Ploof did not have permission to operate the vehicle. Ploof also exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: August 7, 2023, at 8:30 AM
COURT: Franklin Criminal
LODGED – YES
LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: Y
