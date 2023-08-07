Triad Real Estate Partners Announces Sale of 72 Unit Property in Whitewater, WI
Despite the obvious challenges that remain in the market, we are still getting multiple transactions done with motivated Buyers and Sellers who are active in today's environment.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners is proud to announce the recent sale of The Fox Meadows Apartments in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Fox Meadows is a 72-unit community located two blocks from The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
— Dan Sullivan
The property was 95% occupied at the time of the sale and the new buyer intends on undertaking a major capital improvement project at the property.
The seller was a private investor and the buyers were a large multifamily investment fund based in Milwaukee l. The Buyer added to their existing portfolio of similar assets in the region as they continue to scale. The sales price was undisclosed.
Triad was able to generate multiple competitive offers on this asset before ultimately determining the most qualified buyer for this transaction
Formed in 2010 by three partners, Triad Real Estate Partners has now grown to a team of 15+ members with a combined 200+ years of experience in commercial real estate. Triad strives to be to be the premier private multi-family and student housing real estate brokerage company in the country. The Triad team has closed over 500 transactions covering over 60,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value over $3 billion.
Triad maintains its headquarters in Chicago with regional offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Louisville, KY and St Augustine, FL. Historically focused on the Midwest, Triad has increasingly expanded nationwide. No other firm takes the time to understand the deep nuances of each of the markets they work in and this is the value we bring to our clients. Reach out and see how we can work together in 2022
