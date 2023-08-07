Triad Real Estate Partners Announces Sale of 48 Unit Portfolio in Dekalb, IL
Despite the obvious challenges that remain in the market, we are still getting multiple transactions done with motivated Buyers and Sellers who are active in today's environment.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce their latest transaction - the sale of a 48-unit four property portfolio in Dekalb, IL.
The addresses were 858 Spiros Ct, 915 Spiros Ct, 885 Regent Dr, and 901 Regent Dr. Located just outside of campus, this portfolio offered the new buyers an opportunity to renovate the units in a market driven by growth in the data center and distribution center sectors.
The seller was the original developer and the buyers were a California based private investor. The sales price was undisclosed.
Formed in 2010 by three partners, Triad Real Estate Partners has now grown to a team of 15+ members with a combined 200+ years of experience in commercial real estate. Triad strives to be to be the premier private multi-family and student housing real estate brokerage company in the country. The Triad team has closed over 500 transactions covering over 60,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value over $3 billion.
Triad maintains its headquarters in Chicago with regional offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Louisville, KY and St Augustine, FL. Historically focused on the Midwest, Triad has increasingly expanded nationwide. No other firm takes the time to understand the deep nuances of each of the markets they work in and this is the value we bring to our clients. Reach out and see how we can work together in 2022
Media Contact:
Ryan Tobias
312.878.7362
rtobias@triadrepartners.com
Sean Lyons
Triad Real Estate Partners
+1 7735057326
