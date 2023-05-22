Triad Real Estate Partners Sells 180-Unit New Construction Multifamily Property in Montana
This region of the country continues to experience significant population growth and The Highline sale was another example of the increased demand for similar assets in The Mountain West.”CHICAGO, IL, 60607, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners are pleased to announce the recent sale of The Highline Apartments in Columbia Falls, Montana. This 2020 construction asset consists of 180 Units. The price for the transaction was undisclosed.
The Highline is located at the doorstep of world-famous national parks and outdoor recreation activities. Columbia Falls has experienced a population increase of 15% and 25% in nearby Kalispell in the past decade. The area has seen significant rent growth in recent years as a result of this growth and The Highline is currently 100% occupied. The overall unemployment rate in the market is 2.7%.
The seller was a local development group, and the Buyer was Denver-based Brinkman Real Estate. They were attracted to the ability to grow rents through continued operational efficiencies. Triad Real Estate Partners represented both the Seller and the Buyer in this transaction.
Formed in 2010 by three partners, Triad Real Estate Partners has now grown to a team of 15+ members with a combined 200+ years of experience in commercial real estate. Triad strives to be the premier private multi-family and student housing real estate brokerage company in the country. The Triad team has closed over 500 transactions covering over 60,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value of over $3 billion.
Triad maintains its headquarters in Chicago with regional offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Louisville, KY, and St Augustine, FL. Historically focused on the Midwest, Triad has increasingly expanded nationwide. No other firm takes the time to understand the deep nuances of each of the markets they work in and this is the value we bring to our clients. Reach out and see how we can work together in 2022
