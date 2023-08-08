IDScan.net VP, Jillian Kossman, Appointed to National Cannabis Industry Association State Regulations Committee
IDScan.net - provider of ID scanning & identity verification technology - announced today that it has joined the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA).
Since 2015, IDScan.net has worked with thousands of dispensaries, and regulatory bodies across the country, to help implement common-sense age verification technology.”DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IDScan.net - a global provider of ID scanning and identity verification technology - announced today that it has joined the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA). IDScan.net VP of Marketing, Jillian Kossman, has been appointed to serve on the NCIA State Regulations Committee as a new member for the 2023 term.
— Jillian Kossman, Vice President of Marketing
NCIA is the oldest and largest trade organization representing the legal, regulatory, and business interests of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. The organization, composed of hundreds of individuals and businesses, leads the charge to protect the legal cannabis industry, defend state laws, and advance federal policy reforms favorable to the industry as a whole.
“IDScan.net has been providing age verification for both medical and recreational cannabis retailers since 2015. During that time we have worked with thousands of dispensaries, and regulatory bodies across the country, to help implement common-sense age verification technology,” said IDScan.net VP of Marketing, Jillian Kossman. “Joining the NCIA to bring our expertise to the national conversation is the next, logical step for our organization. We’re excited to be aboard.”
Several states - including Nevada, Illinois, and Maryland - currently have regulations that require digital ID scanning at some point during cannabis business operations. Nevada’s guidelines are among the most stringent in the world, requiring ID authentication and examination of the ID’s hologram and watermarks. Additionally, privacy and data retention requirements vary by jurisdiction, requiring an ID scanning and visitor management platform that supports PII flush, identity tokenization, and settings management at the administrative level.
Kossman and IDScan.net will offer up their understanding of cannabis industry software, age verification technology, and state-level PII compliance law to the SRC committee, as well as advocacy on other topics germane to the industry.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is an AI-powered identity verification platform powering the ID validation and identity proofing strategies of more than 750 cannabis dispensaries and 6,500 global businesses. We focus on outstanding customer experience, data automation, and fraud reduction for high compliance industries.
About the National Cannabis Industry
The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is the largest cannabis trade association in the U.S. and the only organization focused on representing small and independent cannabis-related businesses at the national level. NCIA promotes the growth of a responsible, sustainable, and inclusive cannabis industry and works for a favorable social, economic, and regulatory environment for that industry throughout the United States. Join NCIA now to add your voice to the conversation!
Jillian Kossman
IDScan.net
+1 714-353-1769
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn